  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Nico Rosberg Believes FIA Will Be In A Tough Corner Over Red Bull Penalty

F1: Nico Rosberg Believes FIA Will Be In A Tough Corner Over Red Bull Penalty

Nico Rosberg, who partnered with Lewis Hamilton believes the FIA is in a tough spot after world champions Red Bull were revealed to be in breach of the F1 cost cap.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
2 mins read
26-Oct-22 08:04 AM IST
F1: Nico Rosberg Believes FIA Will Be In A Tough Corner Over Red Bull Penalty banner
Highlights
  • The 2016 world champion believes the FIA is in a no-win situation
  • He believes that all the information isn't out yet which makes it hard to judge
  • He added a bad precedent would be terrible for F1

2016 F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg believes the FIA, the World motorsport governing body, is in a sticky situation over the potential Red Bull penalty for breaching the F1 cost cap that was revealed post the Japanese GP last week. He believes that if it were to take away points from Red Bull or Verstappen who won the driver’s title on the last lap of the last race in a contentious way, it would be bad for the image of the sport. It will be bad for the Red Bull brand as well, even more so after the passing of its founder Dieter Mateschitz. 

But he also added that if Red Bull indeed breached the cost cap by a significant margin which is the reason for its super competitiveness that has also resulted in Verstappen and the team winning the 2022 World Championship, it will need to come hard and set a precedent. 

Max Verstappen won the 2022 F1 World Championship with 4 races to spare.

Red Bull and the FIA have reportedly agreed on a penalty which will include a major fine and 25 per cent reduction in aerodynamic testing time which will likely mean it will have half the development allowance as the next best team. There are rumours which also suggest that there could be a reduction in the F1 cost cap. But the announcement of the penalty has been delayed because of the passing of Mateschitz which happened over the weekend. 

“The horrible thing in this is the [2021] championship was decided by one second, if I remember correctly, on the last lap of the last race. I don’t know how they will figure this out. It’s not good,” said Rosberg. 

Universally, even Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has said that taking away Verstappen’s driver’s title wouldn’t be the right thing to do. Most teams want Red Bull to be struck with severe aerodynamic and cost cap restrictions which would hobble their progress which many believe could be a dominating period till 2026. 

Related Articles
As EV Sales Grow, Battle Over U.S. Road Weight Limits Heats Up
As EV Sales Grow, Battle Over U.S. Road Weight Limits Heats Up
19 minutes ago
Audi Set To Enter Formula 1 As A Full Works Team From 2026
Audi Set To Enter Formula 1 As A Full Works Team From 2026
20 minutes ago
Musk, Twitter Could Reach Deal To End Court Battle, Close Buyout Soon: Report
Musk, Twitter Could Reach Deal To End Court Battle, Close Buyout Soon: Report
26 minutes ago
Honda To Cut Car Output At Two Japanese Plants In October
Honda To Cut Car Output At Two Japanese Plants In October
37 minutes ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?