F1: Scuderia Ferrari Head Of Vehicle Concept David Sanchez Resigns - Report

Scuderia Ferrari is set to complete the 2023 F1 season without its Chief Engineer, Head of Vehicle Concept, David Sanchez. As per reports on Autosport and Motorsport.com, Sanchez has resigned from his position at the team which saw him lead the development of Ferrari’s F1 championship contender for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Sanchez joined the team from McLaren as principal aerodynamicist in 2012. He went on to take over from Dirk de Beer as chief aerodynamicist in 2016 and then head the department in 2019 and taking the role of chief engineer, Head Of Vehicle Concepts in the same year.

Sanchez is also credited with being one of the key figures behind Ferrari’s revival in F1 in recent years with the team moving back up the ranks to challenge for the title.

The news of Sanchez’s departure comes on the back of Scuderia Ferrari’s disappointing start to the 2023 season at Bahrain. It also leaves the team without a senior technical figure – a position that could be temporarily filled in the short term by a reshuffle within the team with senior figures from other teams likely needing to see out an extended period of gardening leave prior to joining a new team.

While it is not yet confirmed where Sanchez will move, reports suggest that he could be on his way back to McLaren.