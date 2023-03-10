  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Scuderia Ferrari Head Of Vehicle Concept David Sanchez Resigns - Report

F1: Scuderia Ferrari Head Of Vehicle Concept David Sanchez Resigns - Report

Sanchez was essentially in charge of the design and development of Ferrari’s F1 cars for the past two seasons.
authorBy carandbike Team
10-Mar-23 12:23 PM IST
F1: Scuderia Ferrari Head Of Vehicle Concept David Sanchez Resigns - Report
Highlights
  • Ferrari likely to promote person from within team to replace Sanchez
  • Sanchez could be moving back to McLaren based on reports
  • Sanchez lead the development of the 2022 and 2023 F1 cars

Scuderia Ferrari is set to complete the 2023 F1 season without its Chief Engineer, Head of Vehicle Concept, David Sanchez. As per reports on Autosport and Motorsport.com, Sanchez has resigned from his position at the team which saw him lead the development of Ferrari’s F1 championship contender for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Sanchez joined the team from McLaren as principal aerodynamicist in 2012. He went on to take over from Dirk de Beer as chief aerodynamicist in 2016 and then head the department in 2019 and taking the role of chief engineer, Head Of Vehicle Concepts in the same year.

Sanchez is also credited with being one of the key figures behind Ferrari’s revival in F1 in recent years with the team moving back up the ranks to challenge for the title.

The news of Sanchez’s departure comes on the back of Scuderia Ferrari’s disappointing start to the 2023 season at Bahrain. It also leaves the team without a senior technical figure – a position that could be temporarily filled in the short term by a reshuffle within the team with senior figures from other teams likely needing to see out an extended period of gardening leave prior to joining a new team.

While it is not yet confirmed where Sanchez will move, reports suggest that he could be on his way back to McLaren.

Related Articles
Bahrain GP Race Report: Red Bull Storms To 1-2 Finish As Ferrari Faces Disappointment
Bahrain GP Race Report: Red Bull Storms To 1-2 Finish As Ferrari Faces Disappointment
4 days ago
Ferrari SF-23 Debuts With Suspension, Aero Updates Ahead of 2023 F1 Season
Ferrari SF-23 Debuts With Suspension, Aero Updates Ahead of 2023 F1 Season
22 days ago
Ferrari Announces Date For 2023 F1 Challenger Reveal
Ferrari Announces Date For 2023 F1 Challenger Reveal
3 months ago
It’s Official Fred Vasseur Is Leaving Sauber To Be Ferrari F1 Team Boss In January
It’s Official Fred Vasseur Is Leaving Sauber To Be Ferrari F1 Team Boss In January
3 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
  • 13,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
10.80 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,188
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line