Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum

Airbnb has unveiled its latest venture, the "Icons" series, offering travellers the opportunity to spend a night at some of the world's most iconic locations. Among the initial lineup of 11 destinations is the esteemed Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy.



For motorsport enthusiasts, this experience promises to be the ultimate thrill. Not only will guests have the chance to explore the Ferrari Museum, but they'll also enjoy exclusive perks curated to immerse them in the Ferrari lifestyle. Former Formula One driver Marc Gené will serve as the host and with guests offered the opportunity to experience a passenger ride around Ferrari's Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB.





Guests will also be treated to VIP tickets to the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, offering access to the exclusive paddock area. Following the race, they'll also indulge in a dinner at Ristorante Cavallino, once Enzo Ferrari's cherished dining spot.



The evening's accommodation will also be no ordinary stay. Guests will sleep on a bed adorned with the same red leather used in Ferrari car seats surrounded by some of the brand’s F1 cars from the past.





Requests for booking this experience open on May 6 and close on May 8, with Airbnb randomly selecting potential guests for the opportunity to secure their stay. While requesting a booking is free, interested individuals will need an Airbnb account and the app to participate.