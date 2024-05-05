Login

Airbnb’s New ‘Icons’ Series To Offer Users A Chance To Spend A Night At The Ferrari Museum

The experience will include VIP tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and a passenger lap around the Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Airbnb launches "Icons" series, offering unique overnight stays at legendary destinations worldwide
  • Former F1 driver Marc Gené will host guests
  • VIP tickets to the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, dinner at Enzo Ferrari's favourite spot, and a private tour of the museum are included

Airbnb has unveiled its latest venture, the "Icons" series, offering travellers the opportunity to spend a night at some of the world's most iconic locations. Among the initial lineup of 11 destinations is the esteemed Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy.
 

For motorsport enthusiasts, this experience promises to be the ultimate thrill. Not only will guests have the chance to explore the Ferrari Museum, but they'll also enjoy exclusive perks curated to immerse them in the Ferrari lifestyle. Former Formula One driver Marc Gené will serve as the host and with guests offered the opportunity to experience a passenger ride around Ferrari's Fiorano test track in the Ferrari 296 GTB.


296 gtb 6633a02f75990

 

Guests will also be treated to VIP tickets to the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, offering access to the exclusive paddock area. Following the race, they'll also indulge in a dinner at Ristorante Cavallino, once Enzo Ferrari's cherished dining spot.
 

The evening's accommodation will also be no ordinary stay. Guests will sleep on a bed adorned with the same red leather used in Ferrari car seats surrounded by some of the brand’s F1 cars from the past.


enzo 6633a052000ee

 

Requests for booking this experience open on May 6 and close on May 8, with Airbnb randomly selecting potential guests for the opportunity to secure their stay. While requesting a booking is free, interested individuals will need an Airbnb account and the app to participate.

# Ferrari# Ferrari Museum# Ferrari F1# Airbnb# Motorsport
