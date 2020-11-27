F1: Sergio Perez Feels Red Bull Is His Only Viable Option 

Sergio Perez is the only driver apart from Lewis Hamilton to have scored points in all races this year. Yet, he finds himself in a strange position where he is without a team for next year as his current team, Racing Point, cancelled his contract for next year in order to bring in 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel who leaves Ferrari at the end of the year. Now the Mexican driver has categorically revealed that Red Bull is his only viable option for a seat next year. He said this at the driver's press conference for the Bahrain GP which happens this weekend.

"There's only one option," he said. "I've said it before, I've been here for so many years. I want to keep going, I think I'm at the peak of my career. But I also want to keep going with a reason, with a plan, with a good project, so I think if there's not a good project that keeps my motivation to give 100 per cent, I'd rather not take it,” he added.

Racing Point F1 has emerged as the 3rd fastest team on the grid

Photo Credit: AFP

When asked why he was a better choice over Red Bulls current second driver Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg who stepped in for Perez when he had COVID-19, Perez noted that he had done everything he could to be deserving of the place. Perez has not only scored points in every race he has participated in but also managed to outscore his teammate Lance Stroll despite missing two races because of COVID-19. Perez was also clear that there is one viable option and plan A was to continue for next year but plan B involved him stopping for a year.

"I'm clear on what I want to do. Plan A is obviously to carry on, then Plan B will be to stop for a year, see how I feel without racing, see if I really miss it, if I really want to come back or if there's other series that I'm interested in doing, or if I'd rather just do something else and stay away from motorsport.I will have a year to think about what I really want to do ahead of that. I think if I don't have F1 next year, I don't see myself doing anything else,” said the Racing Point driver.

Perez missed both rounds of the British GP

"So I will take a year to consider what I want to do if I really miss it. Most of the drivers, they retire and after six months, they go mad, and they want to do whatever is available. So I have to see, I have never experienced that, my whole life I've been into it. So I have to see also the life out of the sport, how it is, how it suits me. And then see if I miss it, or I just want to carry on with that life,” said Perez who was once fancied for a Ferrari seat. Perez also stated that he could easily live a good life outside motorsport, however, he felt he was still young and in his early 30s.

"Yeah, I can. I have a lot of interest in other stuff away from racing. Obviously, I'm still very young. I could see myself later on doing other businesses away from motorsport, but not in my 30s. If that comes early, then I'm happy to consider that option as well. I've obviously got my family, I want to see my kids growing, so many other things, I can imagine a life without motorsport,” stated the Mexican.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.