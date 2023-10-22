F1: Verstappen Cruises To Sprint Race Victory In Austin Ahead Of Hamilton
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Oct-23 03:22 PM IST
Highlights
- Verstappen had a dramatic showdown with Leclerc at the start of the sprint race, allowing Hamilton to seize second place.
- Carlos Sainz's tire strategy initially put pressure on Leclerc but soon faded
- George Russell received a controversial five-second penalty, allowing Pierre Gasly to finish seventh
Max Verstappen clinched victory in the sprint race at the 2023 United States Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton hot on his heels. As the lights went out in the sprint race, Verstappen engaged in a fierce duel with Leclerc. At the start, he tightly squeezed Leclerc, enabling Hamilton to seize second place.
Hamilton made attempts to challenge Verstappen's lead and had DRS for a few laps but fell behind as the race progressed. Verstappen maintained his dominance, securing a comfortable 9.4-second lead over Hamilton by the end. Leclerc followed in third, with Lando Norris finishing fourth.
Close Qualifying Sets the Stage:
Max Verstappen narrowly secured pole position in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix sprint, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were just fractions of a second behind.
However, Verstappen's infringement of track limits during the final qualifying lap relegated him to a sixth-place start for the main event on Sunday. Nonetheless, Verstappen and Red Bull triumphed in the sprint, narrowly defeating Leclerc's Ferrari and Hamilton's Mercedes.
Race Recap
In a dramatic start to the sprint, Verstappen and Leclerc moved in close contention. Verstappen's aggressive defense squeezed Leclerc on the inside of a hairpin, allowing Hamilton to take advantage. Hamilton secured second place, despite a momentary twitch as he crossed the kerbs.
Verstappen maintained his lead, as Hamilton lapped consistently in the mid-1m39s, pulling away from Leclerc. By the sixth lap, Verstappen was over a second ahead, and he continued to extend his lead over Hamilton. Carlos Sainz's tire strategy of starting on softs initially benefited him as he overtook the McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri. Norris eventually outmaneuvered Sainz on lap 10, chasing Leclerc, while Sainz continued to face pressure from the McLarens.
Sergio Perez joined the battle for fourth, with Norris finally finishing just 0.8 seconds behind Leclerc. Perez secured fifth place, trailing Norris by 4 seconds, while Sainz held onto sixth.
George Russell received a five-second time penalty for an off-the-track pass on Piastri, which promoted Pierre Gasly to seventh. Alex Albon pressured Russell for the final point, closing the gap to just 0.3 seconds behind Russell after the penalty was applied. The sole retirement of the race was Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, who suffered brake problems and was retired in the pits.
