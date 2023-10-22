Login

F1: Verstappen Cruises To Sprint Race Victory In Austin Ahead Of Hamilton

The Dutchman eased to his third sprint victory of the season comfortably ahead of his old archrival Lewis Hamilton.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

22-Oct-23 03:22 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Verstappen had a dramatic showdown with Leclerc at the start of the sprint race, allowing Hamilton to seize second place.
  • Carlos Sainz's tire strategy initially put pressure on Leclerc but soon faded
  • George Russell received a controversial five-second penalty, allowing Pierre Gasly to finish seventh

Max Verstappen clinched victory in the sprint race at the 2023 United States Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton hot on his heels. As the lights went out in the sprint race, Verstappen engaged in a fierce duel with Leclerc. At the start, he tightly squeezed Leclerc, enabling Hamilton to seize second place.
 

Hamilton made attempts to challenge Verstappen's lead and had DRS for a few laps but fell behind as the race progressed. Verstappen maintained his dominance, securing a comfortable 9.4-second lead over Hamilton by the end. Leclerc followed in third, with Lando Norris finishing fourth.
 

 

Close Qualifying Sets the Stage:
 

Max Verstappen narrowly secured pole position in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix sprint, while Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were just fractions of a second behind.
 

However, Verstappen's infringement of track limits during the final qualifying lap relegated him to a sixth-place start for the main event on Sunday. Nonetheless, Verstappen and Red Bull triumphed in the sprint, narrowly defeating Leclerc's Ferrari and Hamilton's Mercedes.
 

Race Recap

 

In a dramatic start to the sprint, Verstappen and Leclerc moved in close contention. Verstappen's aggressive defense squeezed Leclerc on the inside of a hairpin, allowing Hamilton to take advantage. Hamilton secured second place, despite a momentary twitch as he crossed the kerbs.
 

Verstappen maintained his lead, as Hamilton lapped consistently in the mid-1m39s, pulling away from Leclerc. By the sixth lap, Verstappen was over a second ahead, and he continued to extend his lead over Hamilton. Carlos Sainz's tire strategy of starting on softs initially benefited him as he overtook the McLarens of Norris and Oscar Piastri. Norris eventually outmaneuvered Sainz on lap 10, chasing Leclerc, while Sainz continued to face pressure from the McLarens.
 

Sergio Perez joined the battle for fourth, with Norris finally finishing just 0.8 seconds behind Leclerc. Perez secured fifth place, trailing Norris by 4 seconds, while Sainz held onto sixth.
 

 

George Russell received a five-second time penalty for an off-the-track pass on Piastri, which promoted Pierre Gasly to seventh. Alex Albon pressured Russell for the final point, closing the gap to just 0.3 seconds behind Russell after the penalty was applied. The sole retirement of the race was Lance Stroll of Aston Martin, who suffered brake problems and was retired in the pits.

# F1 Sprint# F1# Formula 1# Formula 1 2023# Texas GP# F1 US GP
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Jeep Compass
7.9
0
10
2018 Jeep Compass
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
54,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
14,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 14,272/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.8
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
68,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.90 L
₹ 17,693/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2016 Honda City
54,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.95 L
₹ 17,805/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford Endeavour
2017 Ford Endeavour
64,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 23.90 L
₹ 53,528/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia
7.3
0
10
2014 Skoda Octavia
49,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2016 Honda Jazz
2016 Honda Jazz
45,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,878/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
48,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.70 L
₹ 19,485/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Nexon
2019 Tata Nexon
45,000 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5771 second ago

The decision followed a Moto2 race that was red-flagged after numerous crashes in treacherous conditions.

Production-Spec Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition Revealed
Production-Spec Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

57 minutes ago

Previously shown as a concept, the production model misses out on some of the tech featured on the concept at the New York Auto Show 2023.

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.

Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.

Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter

Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.

MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.

BMW Group Joins List Of Tesla's North American Charging Standard Adopters
BMW Group Joins List Of Tesla's North American Charging Standard Adopters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

By early 2025 the drivers of BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce will gain access to Tesla charging stations.

Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show
Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

While just a concept with few details, the three row Land Cruiser Se shows Toyota’s flagship off-road nameplate has a path to the future.

Leclerc Claims Pole Position In Austin, Verstappen’s Fastest Time Deleted Due To Track Limit Violation
Leclerc Claims Pole Position In Austin, Verstappen’s Fastest Time Deleted Due To Track Limit Violation
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Ferrari superstar took his third pole of the season and his 21st of his career.

Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction
Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes-AMG F1 Car Heads To Auction
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

11 days ago

This auction will take place on November 17 as part of the Official Auction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, presented by RM Sotheby’s in collaboration with Wynn Las Vegas.

Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
Verstappen Dominates Qatar GP Amidst Mercedes Drama
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The Dutchman’s 49th career win and 14th of the season proved to be a thriller for the fans but horror for the drivers as they struggled with the physical strain of the Losail International Circuit

F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
F1: Verstappen Clinches Third World Title As Piastri Wins Qatar Sprint
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Verstappen finished second in the Qatar sprint race to conquer his third world title in a row with 6 races left in the season.

Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
Verstappen Nabs Pole In Qatar As Perez Out In Q2 And Both McLarens Demoted Due To Track Limits Violations
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

15 days ago

It seemed to be a frustrating Friday qualifying for most drivers yet the Dutchman prevailed to claim his 10th pole position of the season and his 30th overall.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Verstappen Cruises To Sprint Race Victory In Austin Ahead Of Hamilton
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved