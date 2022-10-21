FIA Makes An Offer To Red Bull Over Cost Cap Breach

The FIA has reportedly made an offer to Red Bull over their cost cap breach which emerged after the Japanese GP. Red Bull is said to have made a minor cost cap infringement which is said to be in the region of $1.8 million which to the furore of teams is quite a massive number. Red Bull has denied the cost cap breach and claimed that it was $4 million under the budget cap of $145 million in 2021. Many teams believe that Red Bull breached the cost cap in 2021, it carries forward an advantage which will flow through in 2022 and 2023. Many also believe that Red Bull could’ve again breached the cost cap for the 2022 season which puts Max Verstappen’s two world titles under a shade.

The overspending is related to the employment of Red Bull’s chief technical officer Adrian Newey, its catering expenses and the payments made over sick leaves. Many also believe it could be related to the use of used parts. The FIA has presented Red Bull with an “Accepted Breach Arrangement” (ABA) which it is yet to accept. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was slated to host a press conference on the sidelines of the US GP in Austin, Texas, but has now cancelled it. Reportedly, Horner will meet FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Should Red Bull accept the ABA, Red Bull will not lose the world championship and will be struck with minor sporting penalties. This could mean a reduction in the cost cap budget if it is permitted, and aerodynamic testing time which could impact its performance in the coming years. This would also mean that the FIA will reveal a full report detailing the breach by Red Bull. But if Red Bull chooses to fight the FIA decision, Verstappen could lose his world title which he won in controversial circumstances on the last lap of the last race of the season.

There is pressure on the FIA to punish Red Bull harshly for the cost cap breach as team principles from McLaren, Alpine, Haas, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Mercedes have spoken out against any potential of a minor penalty.



