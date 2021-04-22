Finnish Brand Verge Motorcycles Wins 2021 Red Dot Product Design Award

Verge Motorcycles has won the 2021 Red Dot Design Award for Product Design for the Verge TS electric motorcycle. The Verge TS is a hubless electric roadster which has futuristic looks and groundbreaking performance. The stunning design apart, the TS has a top speed of 180 kmph and has no chain, no oil, and the fully integrated rim motor creates 80 kW (107 bhp) of peak power and 1000 Nm of torque. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is claimed at under 4 seconds. With futuristic looks, the TS's custom made battery pack is said to offer 200-300 km of carefree riding, depending on riding style.

The Verge TS features a unique hubless electric motor, and has a claimed maximum range of 300 km

"It's an honour tor share such recognition with manufacturers like Ferrari, Polestar, Honda Auto Japan and Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. It's true that in just 3 years we have turned a sketch into a product, and to be recognised in this way is such an achievement. This will give the team even more "energy" to continue our journey to become a globally recognised electric motorcycle manufacturer that stands out from the rest. An amazing way to begin 2021 with so much more to come," the company said in a statement.

The Verge TS has a top speed of 180 kmph with acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in under 4 seconds

The onboard charger of the TS allows for a full charge in just 4 hours, and using a DC fast charger, 15 minutes of charging is said to offer 100 km of range. Full charge with the DC fast charger can be achieved in around 45-50 minutes. The Verge TS features a lightweight, reinforced aluminium frame which can accommodate a large battery while keeping the overall weight low, as well as a low centre of gravity.

