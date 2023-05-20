Verge Motorcycles Unveils TS Pro-Based Mika Hakkinen Signature Edition

Finnish electric motorcycle firm Verge has unveiled a limited-run signature edition based on its new TS Pro electric motorcycle that it unveiled earlier this year. Called the Mika Hakkinen Signature Edition, the special edition is limited to just 100 units and features design inputs from two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen.

The Signature Edition carries over the design of the standard TS including the hubless rear wheel.

Speaking of the design, the bike features an angular design with a floating seat and full side fairing. The most eye-catching detail however is the rear wheel which, for lack of a better word, is hollow. Unlike traditional motorcycles, the Verge’s rear wheel lacks a hub as well as any chain or belt drive system. Power is provided by an electric motor integrated into the rear wheels thus reducing any drivetrain losses.

The Hakkinen Edition gets exposed carbon fibre detailing and a unique black and silver two-tone paint scheme with ceramic coating.

While the overall look remains the same as the Verge TS Pro and Ultra, the special edition features full carbon fibre fairing with exposed detailing. The motorcycle is also finished in a unique black and silver colour scheme with a ceramic coating for better protection along with elements such as the suspension blacked-out to give it a stealthier look. Each motorcycle also carries a plaque with the model number and Hakkinen’s signature.

Coming to the powertrain, the electric motor develops 137 bhp (102 kW) of peak power and a staggering 1000 Nm of torque. Verge claims that the motorcycle can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph. Despite these strong performance figures, Verge says that the motorcycle can cover up to 350 km on a single charge. The bike weighs 245 kg.

Each special edition is number and carries Hakkinen's signature.

Stopping power comes via twin 230mm Galfer discs paired with Brembo M4.32 four-piston calipers up front and an in-house design four-piston caliper and 380 mm Galfer peripheral disc at the rear.

The limited-run motorcycle is available only in select European markets and has a price tag of 80,000 euros or about Rs 71.72 lakh (approx.) before tax.