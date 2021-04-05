Honda Forza 750 Wins Red Dot Design Award For 2021

The Honda Forza 750 maxi-scooter has won the outstanding motorcycle design award at the Red Dot Design Awards for 2021. Last year, Honda won the first Red Dot Design Award for a motorcycle with the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade, and the bike was also inducted into the Red Dot contemporary design museum in Essen, Germany. Now, the Forza 750 has won the motorcycle design category at this year's edition of the prestigious design awards. The Honda Forza 750 sits at the top of the Forza range of scooters, with 125 cc and 300 cc variants as well. The Honda Forza scooters may not be offered on sale in India, but have been quite successful in markets abroad, particularly in Europe.

Also Read: Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade Wins 2020 Red Dot Design Award

The Honda Forza 750 is powered by a 745 cc parallel-twin engine which makes 54 bhp, 69 Nm

"We have had another successful year, receiving several awards in the Product Design category of the globally-recognized Red Dot design awards," Chief Operating Officer of the Honda R&D Design Center Toshinobu Minami said in a statement.

"Since our establishment, we at Honda have always aimed to reflect the idea of 'making customers' daily lives more enjoyable' in our product design, and we believe that receiving these awards is a recognition of our success in doing this. We will continue to follow this unchanging principle, thinking 'outside the box' to design products that provide 'surprise and excitement' to customers' lives," he concluded.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Forza 750 Specifications, Features Announced

The Honda Forza 750 gets 22 litres of underseat storage, weather protection and LED lighting

The Honda Forza 750 was announced in 2020, and features a pleasing aerodynamic design, made for comfort and luxury in maxi-scooter style for both rider and passenger. The Forza 750's engine makes maximum power of 54 bhp at 6,750 rpm, with 69 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm and a 7,000 rpm redline. The Forza 750 features throttle-by-wire, along with four riding modes, Standard, Sport, Rain and User. Other features include Honda Selectable Torque Control, DCT, LED lighting and Honda Smartphone Voice Control System.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 Wins 2019 Red Dot Design Award

Four riding modes, dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control system and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system on the Forza 750

Every year, the Red Dot Award: Product Design is awarded to the year's best products. Whether aesthetically appealing, functional, smart or innovative, what the award-winning objects have in common is their outstanding design quality. Winners are decided by a panel of 50 international experts who test, evaluate and discuss each entry to spotlight outstanding design and innovation. The judging criteria are reappraised and adapted each year to reflect the latest technical, social, economic and ecological requirements.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.