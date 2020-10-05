New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video

Second Honda teaser video shows more details of the upcoming Honda Forza 750.

Updated:
The Honda Forza 750 will be unveiled on October 14, 2020

Highlights

  • New Forza 750 maxi scooter will be unveiled on October 14
  • The Honda Forza 750 will be offered on sale in Europe
  • So far, there are no plans of introducing the Forza 750 in India

Honda has revealed the upcoming Honda Forza 750 maxi scooter in a second teaser video. The Forza 750 is expected to be revealed on October 14, 2020, and from what can be seen, the bike is a sharp-edged and modern-looking machine, and will be a sporty and bigger version added to the Honda Forza family. The new maxi scooter is expected to get standard keyless ignition, LED lighting, a full-colour TFT instrument console, switchable riding modes, and throttle maps. Also expected is Honda's traction control system, called Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC), engine power and engine braking.

The Honda Forza 750 will be unveiled on October 14, 2020

The new Honda Forza is expected to be based on the existing Honda X-ADV . NC750 and Integra models, and will likely get only a DCT (dual-clutch transmission) automatice set-up. The new Honda Forza 750 will be the flagship model in the Forza family that is likely going to be the replacement for the Honda Integra scooter in Europe.

It's unlikely that the new Honda Forza 750 will be introduced in India. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) never offered the Honda Forza range of maxi scooters on sale in India, although four units of the BS4 Honda Forza 300 were offered on sale to select customers. Even if Honda does decide to introduce the Forza range in India sometime next year, only the Honda Forza 125, and the new Forza 350 are likely to be offered on sale in India, and that too, in limited numbers, if they are assembled here. The Honda Forza 750 is unlikely to be offered on sale in India.

