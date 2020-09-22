New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe

Honda has teased a new version to its line of Forza scooters, which will be launched on October 14 in European markets. Currently, the Honda Forza range consists of the Honda Forza 125 and the Honda Forza 300, and the new model could be a slightly bigger engine, making the Forza line-up more performance-worthy. While Honda may be looking to introduce a bigger 750 cc engine of the Honda X-ADV, the other notion is that Honda may be looking at introducing the Honda Forza 350, which was showcased in Thailand a few months ago.

The new Honda Forza model is likely to be a middle-weight maxi-scooter

A teaser video revealed by Honda shows a glimpse of the front cowl and engine casing that are quite similar to the Honda Forza line-up. The main clue in the 15-second teaser video is that it will be an "all-new" Forza and that the family will be "getting bigger". So, that could very well rule out the Forza 350 showcased in Thailand, or an update to the existing Forza 125.

Honda is hinting at an all-new Forza scooter with the teaser

Instead, the new Hond Forza could very well be flagship model in the family and could well be a 750 cc version, that will be a replacement for the Honda Integra 750 cc scooter. Either way, it's highly unlikely that the new, and hopefully flagship Forza scooter will be introduced in India. Honda never offered the Forza line-up of maxi-scooters on sale in India, although earlier this year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) did offer four units of the BS4 Honda Forza 300 on sale to a select few customers.

HMSI is expected to introduce the Honda Forza range sometime next year, considering the response the Forza 300 got at the Honda Big Wing showroom in India. But even then, we expect the Forza 125, or at the most, the new Forza 350 to be offered on sale in India. Even if there's a Forza 750 in the works, it's unlikely to be introduced in India.

