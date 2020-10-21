2021 Honda Forza 350 Unveiled; Likely To Be Launched In India Next Year

The Honda Forza 350 replaces the 300 and is likely to be launched in India next year

Honda recently took the wraps off the 2021 Forza 350 alongside the Forza 750 and the Forza 125. The maxi-scooter is essentially the Honda Forza 300 but gets significant updates for the new model year. For starters, the Honda Forza 350 gets a slight displacement bump of 50 cc, from 279 cc on the Forza 300 to 330 cc. The new maxi-scooter also gets a 16 per cent bump in power and torque by 4 bhp and 4.3 Nm, respectively. The scooter now makes 29 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 31.5 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The engine is still paired to a V-matic transmission. Honda says that the Forza 350 can reach a maximum speed of 137 kmph.

(The Honda Forza 350 has a top speed of 137 kmph)

The engine too has been updated significantly. It gets a new crankshaft which is 10 per cent lighter, new throttle bodies, airbox and a new exhaust as well. The engine cover on the new Forza 350 has been re-designed as well. The scooter is Euro V compliant and the claimed efficiency is 30 kmpl (As per the WTMC cycle). With a fuel tank capacity of 11.5 litres, the range is just a little more than 330 km.

(The Forza 350 gets a 330 cc engine which makes 29 bhp and 31.5 Nm of torque)

The Forza 350 gets slightly re-worked styling as well but keeps the essence of the 300 intact. Honda says that the new styling is 'aggressive, technical and powerful'. The rear side panels are new and the front air duct is now a little larger, which reduces the wind blast on the rider. The Forza 350 gets a long list of features which include all-LED lighting, storage space for two full-face helmets under the seat, a USB charger, space for a water bottle and a lockable pocket on the inner side of the front apron. Honda is also offering its Smartphone Voice Control System (SVCS) as an option, which can used to control phone calls and music.

(The Honda Forza 350 gets a bunch of electronic aids including Honda Selectable Torque Control)

The max-scooter also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which detects difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculates the slip ratio and then controls engine torque via the fuel injection to regain rear wheel traction. HSTC can be switched on-off via a switch on the left handlebar. A 'T' indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage tyre grip.

The good news is that HMSI may introduce the Honda Forza 350 in India by 2021. In fact, the company did sell a limited number of Forza 300 units in India in February 2020.

