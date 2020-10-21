New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Honda Forza 350 Unveiled; Likely To Be Launched In India Next Year

Honda has taken the wraps off the new Forza 350. It replaces the Forza 300 and gets significant updates for 2021. The good news is that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will launch the Forza 350 in India, probably by the end of 2021.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Honda Forza 350 replaces the 300 and is likely to be launched in India next year expand View Photos
The Honda Forza 350 replaces the 300 and is likely to be launched in India next year

Highlights

  • Honda Forza 350 revealed alongside the new Forza 750
  • The Forza 350 maxi-scooter is likely to be launched in India in 2021
  • It gets a 330 cc single-cylinder engine, which makes 29 bhp & 31.5 Nm

Honda recently took the wraps off the 2021 Forza 350 alongside the Forza 750 and the Forza 125. The maxi-scooter is essentially the Honda Forza 300 but gets significant updates for the new model year. For starters, the Honda Forza 350 gets a slight displacement bump of 50 cc, from 279 cc on the Forza 300 to 330 cc. The new maxi-scooter also gets a 16 per cent bump in power and torque by 4 bhp and 4.3 Nm, respectively. The scooter now makes 29 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 31.5 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The engine is still paired to a V-matic transmission. Honda says that the Forza 350 can reach a maximum speed of 137 kmph.

Also Read: 2021 Honda Forza 750 Revealed

rof0se6s

(The Honda Forza 350 has a top speed of 137 kmph)

The engine too has been updated significantly. It gets a new crankshaft which is 10 per cent lighter, new throttle bodies, airbox and a new exhaust as well. The engine cover on the new Forza 350 has been re-designed as well. The scooter is Euro V compliant and the claimed efficiency is 30 kmpl (As per the WTMC cycle). With a fuel tank capacity of 11.5 litres, the range is just a little more than 330 km.

sgi9emls

(The Forza 350 gets a 330 cc engine which makes 29 bhp and 31.5 Nm of torque)

The Forza 350 gets slightly re-worked styling as well but keeps the essence of the 300 intact. Honda says that the new styling is 'aggressive, technical and powerful'. The rear side panels are new and the front air duct is now a little larger, which reduces the wind blast on the rider. The Forza 350 gets a long list of features which include all-LED lighting, storage space for two full-face helmets under the seat, a USB charger, space for a water bottle and a lockable pocket on the inner side of the front apron. Honda is also offering its Smartphone Voice Control System (SVCS) as an option, which can used to control phone calls and music.

Also Read: First Honda Forza 300 Delivered In India

abp2u9jg

(The Honda Forza 350 gets a bunch of electronic aids including Honda Selectable Torque Control)

The max-scooter also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which detects difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculates the slip ratio and then controls engine torque via the fuel injection to regain rear wheel traction. HSTC can be switched on-off via a switch on the left handlebar. A 'T' indicator in the digital display flickers when the system is working to manage tyre grip.

0 Comments

The good news is that HMSI may introduce the Honda Forza 350 in India by 2021. In fact, the company did sell a limited number of Forza 300 units in India in February 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Brings Segment-First Features At An Affordable Price 
Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Brings Segment-First Features At An Affordable Price 
2021 Honda Forza 350 Unveiled; Likely To Be Launched In India Next Year
2021 Honda Forza 350 Unveiled; Likely To Be Launched In India Next Year
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Mild-Hybrid Unveiled In Europe
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Mild-Hybrid Unveiled In Europe
Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Inventory Build Stokes Fears Of Supply Glut
Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Inventory Build Stokes Fears Of Supply Glut
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets A Tyre Puncture 
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets A Tyre Puncture 
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0
Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0
Investors Keen To See Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Plan To Hit 2020 Delivery Goal
Investors Keen To See Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Plan To Hit 2020 Delivery Goal
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Recalled In The US
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Recalled In The US
Volkswagen Gauges Interest In Ducati Brand As A Prelude To Potential Sale: Report
Volkswagen Gauges Interest In Ducati Brand As A Prelude To Potential Sale: Report
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Price Starts
₹ 68,812 - 73,512
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Price Starts
₹ 54,632 - 56,897
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Price Starts
₹ 64,098 - 68,015
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Price Starts
₹ 61,497 - 64,847
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Price Starts
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Price Starts
₹ 74,407 - 78,607
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Price Starts
₹ 70,056 - 74,256
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Price Starts
₹ 65,419 - 66,919
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 0 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Price Starts
₹ 1.85 - 1.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Price Starts
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Price Starts
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Price Starts
₹ 64,505 - 65,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Price Starts
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Price Starts
₹ 73,912 - 80,978
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Price Starts
₹ 55,832 - 60,186
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Price Starts
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Price Starts
₹ 68,997 - 75,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Price Starts
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Price Starts
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Price Starts
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Price Starts
₹ 52,299 - 52,590
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Price Starts
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Price Starts
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Price Starts
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Price Starts
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM IST
2019 Honda Civic Review And Nitin Gadkari Awarded Global NCAP Innovation Award
20:26
2019 Honda Civic Review And Nitin Gadkari Awarded Global NCAP Innovation Award
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Feb-19 08:30 PM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities