Honda To Launch New Forza Maxi-Scooter In Europe In October 2020

Honda has released a new teaser for middleweight Forza scooter and the company will launch the scooter in Europe and select markets on October 14, 2020.

The new Honda Forza will be launched in Europe on October 14, 2020.

  • The new Honda Forza model will be launched in Europe on October 14, 2020
  • It is likely to be a middle-weight maxi-scooter
  • There are no details on engine specifications and features yet

Honda Motorcycles is all set to launch a new middleweight Forza maxi-scooter for Europe and other select markets on October 14, 2020. The company released a short teaser video which gives us a glimpse of few design details along with the launch date. Honda already sells the Forza 125 and the Forza 300 in Europe and there is a possibility that the new Forza model could have larger displacement than the existing models and offer an option to maxi-scooter buyers looking for a bigger, more powerful model.

7bcchk9

(The new Honda Forza model is likely to be a middle-weight max-scooter)

The teaser video reveals new design details such as the new front fairing, engine casing along with the words 'The Forza Family Is Getting Bigger'. Reports suggest that the new Forza model could be a successor to the Honda NC700D Integra and get the same DCT unit as on the X-ADV, which carries a 750 cc engine. Details about specifications are scarce, but we expect the new Forza model to be fully loaded with features like full LED lighting, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity etc. We do not expect Honda to launch the Forza range of scooters in India anytime soon, although the company did delivery Forza 300 scooters to select customers in February 2020 and at the time, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India did say that it is likely to launch the Forza 300 in India by 2021.

9c6g43q8

(Honda could launch the Forza 300 in India by 2021)

The Honda Forza 300 is powered by a 279 cc, liquid-cooled engine. The fuel-injected SOHC motor is a four-valve four-stroke unit that is tuned to churn out 24.8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 27.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The Forza 300 comes with CVT automatic transmission with an automatic centrifugal clutch and a V-Belt. The Forza 300 also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via fuel injection.

