Five-Door Mahindra Thar Spied Again; Interior Details Revealed

The five-door Mahindra Thar has once again been spotted testing on Indian roads with the latest images also revealing the SUV’s interior. As seen on previous images, the five-door retains the design of the three-door model with crucial additions in the form of a longer wheelbase and a pair of rear doors.

A few design details though look to be new such as a scoop-like element on the bonnet while the roof is a fixed unit unlike on the three-door.

The images of the interior reveal that the biggest difference over the three-door Thar is the room at the rear. The dashboard design is unchanged from the three-door with the test mule lacking the high-set central touchscreen indicating that this could be a lower spec model. The seats too are unchanged both up front and at the rear. The test mule still featured a four-seat layout with the individual rear seats bunched together towards the centre. A noticeable omission was the lack of the roll cage element seen on the three-door Thar.

Coming to the engine, the five-door Thar is expected to carry forward the engine options from the three-door model. Mahindra could however use the more powerful iteration of the engines. Expect the gearbox options too include manual and automatic units though it remains to be seen if four-wheel drive will be offered.

