Footballer David Beckham Invests In Electric Vehicle Venture

Famed free-kick taker and ex-England football captain, David Beckham, joins the Barclay, Reuben and Dellal families in investing in the vehicle electrification company, Lunaz. Lunaz is a rapidly growing technology company that upcycles and converts motor vehicles to its proprietary electric powertrain. David Beckham is joined as an investor by the Reuben and Barclay families and Alexander Dellal. They join founding investors; Navid Mirtorabi and CJ Jones who are both entrepreneurs and investors in clean-tech startups. Through his investment arm Beckham took a 10 per cent stake in the company.

The company established its global leadership in vehicle electrification through its work furthering the legacies of the most celebrated classic cars in history. Bringing to market the world's first fully-electric Range Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Jaguar sports cars through its Lunaz Design brand.

Since Lunaz started production of its first cars in 2019 it has drawn an entirely new generation to some of the most revered marques in history. They have been compelled by the answer electrification provides to the key questions of reliability, usability and sustainability that surround classic car ownership. This growth has accelerated as individual and hospitality buyers across the globe rebalance their fleets in response to increasing pressure from legislators to limit the use of high-emissions vehicles in city-centres.

The company is headquartered in Silverstone, Britain's advanced automotive technology heartland. It is the fastest-growing and now largest company by manufacturing space and employees within the Silverstone Technology Cluster.

Beckham said, "Lunaz represents the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design. I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification. David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I look forward to being part of their growth."

Lunaz is a rapidly growing technology company that upcycles and converts motor vehicles to its proprietary electric powertrain.

The Lunaz remanufacturing and electrification process will extend the life of up to 70% of the existing weight and embedded carbon within a vehicle. It also saves fleet operators significant costs compared with replacing existing vehicles with new. For example, a municipal authority could save more than 43% in the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of an upcycled and electrified refuse truck versus replacing their existing fleet with new equivalent electric vehicles.