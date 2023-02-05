  • Home
David Beckham’s Former Ferrari Goes On Sale For Rs. 1.09 Crore

David Beckham owned the car in the early 2000s - around the time of his iconic free kick against Greece.
authorBy carandbike Team
05-Feb-23 01:33 PM IST
David Beckham’s Former Ferrari Goes On Sale For Rs. 1.09 Crore banner
Highlights
  • David Beckham’s once beloved Ferrari 360 Spider is for sale.
  • The Ferrari 360 Spider was owned by Beckham 20 years ago.
  • Chassis number 125058 has seemingly been doted on its entire life, accruing a mere 12,713 km since 2001.

David Beckham’s once beloved Ferrari 360 Spider is for sale. An average Spider currently costs around £60,000 (Rs. 59.47 lakh), however, given the famous former owner and the good condition of the vehicle, this is on the market for £110,000 (Rs. 1.09 crore). The Ferrari 360 Spider was owned by Beckham 20 years ago, arguably when he was at the peak of his powers. 

 

Also Read: David Beckham Gifts Son Lunaz-Built 1954 Jaguar XK140 EV

 

Beckham owned the car in the early 2000s - around the time of his iconic free kick against Greece, coinciding with Manchester United winning the 2002-03 Premier League title, and the global icon being awarded an OBE in June 2003. 

 

 

He then made his big-money move from Manchester United to Real Madrid where he cost the Galácticos approximately £25 million - the equivalent of 227 of his Ferrari 360 Spiders. Having once been on his ‘D7 DVB’ private reg, Beckham’s Ferrari is now back on an age-appropriate Y registration. Chassis number 125058 has seemingly been doted on its entire life, accruing a mere 12,713 km since 2001. 

 

 

Regardless of its ownership history, this 360 Spider looks like one of the finest examples out there, boasting Challenge-style wheels, a Formula 1 gearbox, a Tubi exhaust and carbon seats, an expensive option when new. 

