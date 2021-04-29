carandbike logo
search

Ford Appoints Steven Armstrong As New Transformation Officer For South America And India

Steven Armstrong will be responsible to manage the restructuring process in South America and assess capital allocation for India. Ford is struggling in both markets.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Steven Armstrong is Ford's new 'Transformation Officer' for South America and India expand View Photos
Steven Armstrong is Ford's new 'Transformation Officer' for South America and India

Highlights

  • Steven Armstrong begins his new role from May 1, 2021
  • Armstrong previously led Changan Ford in China for 18 months
  • Steven Armstrong has been with Ford for 34 years, having different roles

Ford Motor Company announced the promotion of Steven Armstrong as the new Transformation Officer for South America and India. The Ford veteran will be responsible to manage the completion of restructuring in South America and assess capital allocation in India. The automaker called these changes strategic assignments meant to accelerate improvements in global operations. Apart from Armstrong, the company has also appointed Lyle Watters as General Manager of China's Ford Passenger Vehicle Division.

Also Read: Ford India Increases Prices Across Range

Both promotions involve longtime Ford executives and unprofitable markets. The new turnaround strategy also comes in place after the pandemic and the subsequent slowdown forced the much-anticipated Ford and Mahindra partnership to be called off in India. Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director - Ford India, will now report to Armstrong. Meanwhile, Armstrong will report to Kumar Galhotra, President - Americas and International Markets Group, along with Dianne Craig, who was appointed as President of Ford's International Markets Group in February this year.

u2pqve0c

Armstrong will be responsible for assessing capital allocation for the Indian market

Steven Armstrong begins his new role on May 1, 2021. He has led the Changan Ford joint venture in China for 18 months. The partnership between Changan Auto and Ford Motor sees the company locally build several models with three plants located in Chongqing, Hangzhou and Harbin. The 56-year-old has been working at Ford for 34 years under different roles. He was the CEO of Ford Europe, and also the president of Ford South America. His experience ranges from Brazil, Sweden, Germany to the US.

Also Read: Ford Plans To Set Up A New Battery plant Near Detroit In 2022: Report

In the South American market, Ford had announced earlier this year that it will shut manufacturing in Brazil as part of a restructuring plan meant to increase efficiency and reduce costs. At the same time, Daniel Justo, currently Ford's Chief Financial Officer in South America, has been appointed as President - Ford South America. Justo will be reporting to Armstrong.

0 Comments

On the other hand, 55-year-old Lyle Watters will oversee Ford's long-term strategy for China, one of the biggest auto markets in the world. Ford says that Watters and his team will be accountable for broadening the American automaker's appeal to customers in China with must-have products and services that are developed in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Ford Cars

  • Ford Mustang Front 3 4th View
    Ford Mustang Front 3 4th View
  • Ford Mustang Front Review
    Ford Mustang Front Review
  • Ford Mustang Rear View
    Ford Mustang Rear View
  • Ford Ecosport Alloy Wheel
    Ford Ecosport Alloy Wheel
  • Ford Ecosport Grille
    Ford Ecosport Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Ford Endeavour Airbags
    Ford Endeavour Airbags
  • Ford Endeavour Convinience
    Ford Endeavour Convinience
  • Ford Endeavour Extraordinary Everyday
    Ford Endeavour Extraordinary Everyday
  • Aspire Alloy Wheel
    Aspire Alloy Wheel
  • Aspire Automatic Headlamp
    Aspire Automatic Headlamp
  • Bold Grill
    Bold Grill
  • Ford Figo Alloy Wheels
    Ford Figo Alloy Wheels
  • Ford Figo Body Stripe Kit Single Stripe Light
    Ford Figo Body Stripe Kit Single Stripe Light
  • Ford Figo Rear Spoiler
    Ford Figo Rear Spoiler
  • Bold Front Grille
    Bold Front Grille
  • Follow Your Heart Overlay
    Follow Your Heart Overlay
  • New Ford Freestyle
    New Ford Freestyle
  • Ford Escort Traction Control And Esp
    Ford Escort Traction Control And Esp
  • Ford Escort Uran Suv Ness
    Ford Escort Uran Suv Ness
  • Ford Escort 200mm Ground Clearance
    Ford Escort 200mm Ground Clearance
x
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
Pratap Bose Resigns As Tata Motors Design Chief
MoRTH Proposes New 'IN' Series Registration Facilitating Inter-State Movement Of Private Vehicles For Frequently Relocating Personnel
MoRTH Proposes New 'IN' Series Registration Facilitating Inter-State Movement Of Private Vehicles For Frequently Relocating Personnel
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Bookings Begin; Prices Start At Rs. 16.90 Lakh
2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Bookings Begin; Prices Start At Rs. 16.90 Lakh
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities