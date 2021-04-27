carandbike logo
Ford India Increases Prices Across Range

The price hike is applicable on all five models - the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and Endeavour and prices for only few variants stay the same as before.

Shubham Parashar
The Ford Figo receives a price hike of up to Rs. 18,000. expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Ford Figo has received a price hike of up to Rs. 18,000.
  • The Ford Ecosport has received a price hike of up to Rs. 20,000.
  • The Ford Endeavour has received a price hike of up to Rs. 80,000.

Ford cars have become costlier from today. The company has announced a price hike across its produce line-up, ranging from ₹ 3,000 to ₹ 80,000. The price hike is applicable on all five models- the Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, Ecosport, and Endeavour and prices for only few variants have not changed. Though Ford hasn't given any particular reason for the increase in price, it's likely to be a cyclical revision due to increase in input cost and the cost of transportation.

Prices of all Ford Figo variants have gone up by ₹ 18,000. Prices for the Ford Figo now start at ₹ 5.82 lakh for the base variant and go all the way up to ₹ 8.37 lakh for the range-topping trim. The Ford Aspire has received a price hike of ₹ 3000 across variants while the Freestyle has received a price hike of ₹ 18,000. Then, the Ford Ecosport has witnessed a priced hike of ₹ 20,000, save for the mid-spec Titanium diesel trim. And finally coming to the Ford Endeavour, the flagship model has received a price hike of up to ₹ 80,000 depending on the variants.

Ford is not the only automaker that has announced price hike, several two wheeler manufacturers have also increased prices and Toyota too has increased prices across its range. The carmaker said that the increase in input costs for raw materials necessitated the price hike. The rising input costs have been a steady concern for automakers as other brands have also announced price hikes next month onwards.

