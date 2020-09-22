2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review

We have always known the Ford Endeavour to be a rugged, bold full-size SUV. Ford India launched the updated Endeavour earlier this year and we drove the car in Rajasthan, went dune bashing as well. But now, the company has introduced a new 'Sport' variant in order to keep the momentum going and also fend off the new arrivals in the segment, namely the MG Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner facelift, which will be launched in the coming months. Our test car, rather SUV, came dressed in Ebony Black and all the chrome elements on the standard Endy have been blacked out on the 'Sport' variant.

Design Updates

(Most chrome bits on the standard Endeavour are now coloured 'Ebony Black')

So, let us quickly run you through the changes on the Ford Endeavour Sport. Starting from the front, the grille is completely different. It is a blacked out unit, gets a mesh/honeycomb pattern instead of the bold, chrome slats on the regular model. The headlights are smoked as well, they have that black appearance and the front bumper is completely blacked out too. The skid plate itself is fully black as well. The side-step is blacked out as well and you also get sport decals on the rear doors and the tailgate. Other updated bits include new alloy wheels, 'Sport' decals on the rear doors and the tailgate and the side-step and yes they are now coloured in Ebony Black. The list of Ebony Black bits includes the wing mirrors and the roof-rails. The Endeavour badging on the fender now wears black too, instead of chrome. Wow! Too many 'blacked out' bits on the Endeavour Sport. Also, Ford will offer the Sport variant only on 4x4 models of the Endeavour.

(The headlights get a smoked finish and the alloy wheels get a new design too. We would have loved if the Endy had a proper chrome 'Sport' badge at the rear instead of a decal)

While the black bits and the overall black colour on the Endy Sport does look cool and sinister, a couple of things could have been done better to further add to the looks. Firstly, the chrome door handles don't fit too well with the 'all black theme' and secondly, a 'Sport' badge at the rear, rather than a decal would have lent more creds to the 'Sport' theme on the SUV. We think in terms of presence, this looks slightly better than the regular model of the Endeavour.

Interior and Features

(We cannot help but how cool an all-black interior would have looked. Not that the black and beige looks bad, but an all-black cabin with red/yellow bits would have just taken things to the next level)

The interior stays exactly the same as the regular model, which we think is a miss too. An all-black cabin could have worked very well, complementing the exterior colour, but it is a black and beige affair. The overall design too stays the same and the equipment stays the same too.

(We quite like the electric-powered third row seats, which fall down flat at the touch of a button. A convenient feature to have)

The Endy Sport continues to get a panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Endeavour continues to offer good space inside the cabin, with comfortable seats and one appreciates the electric third row seats that can be dropped at the touch of a button, liberating more bootspace.

Engine Specifications

(The Endy Sport gets the same 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine which makes 168 bhp and 420 Nm)

Specifications Ford Endeavour Sport Displacement 1,996 cc Max Output 168 bhp @ 3,500 rpm Peak Torque 420 Nm @ 2,000-2,500 rpm Transmission 10-speed Automatic Claimed Mileage 12.4 kmpl (4x4 AT)

Alright so the Endeavour Sport, it continues to get the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine and this is the same engine which was introduced in the car earlier in the year, in Feb 2020. Now my colleague Shubham, has already driven the car and you can see the review on our YouTube channel and read about it on carandbike.com The engine on this car, it's the same. The engine pumps out 168 horses at 3,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 420 Nm which comes in between 2,000 to 2,500 rpm.

Driving Dynamics

(The Endeavour retains its likeable driving dynamics. It still gets the best-in-class handling and ride quality)

The gearbox is the same 10-speed automatic unit which is precise. In fact, if you are driving on the highway, in the city or on mild off-road trails, this gearbox does a good job of selecting the gears and holding on to them when necessary.

(The 'Sport' variant will be offered only the 4x4 variants of the Endeavour and not on the 4x2 variants)

As far as ratios are concerned, they are well spaced out and you don't have to prod the throttle too hard. In term of ride quality and handling, we still think, this is the best SUV in the segment on both these parameters. And as far as drive is concerned, yes, you have that shove of torque, but otherwise but more than enough to get you going anywhere you want.

King Of The Segment?

(The front end gets a substantial change, with a new mesh grille which is blacked out and black bumpers. We like it!)

Currently, the Ford Endeavour is perhaps the best-choice in the full-size SUV space, but there is going to be a new entrant soon in the form of MG Gloster, which promises to be laden with technology and performance. The prices of the Endeavour range from 29.99 lakh and go up to 34.45 lakh rupees and the Endeavour Sport is priced at ₹ 35.10 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive Endy in the line-up.

(The full-size SUV segment in India is going to get very exciting, with the launch of the MG Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner facelift)

In comparison, the prices of the Fortuner start at 28.66 lakh and go up to 34.43 lakh while the Mahindra Alturas G4 pricing ranges from 28.73 lakh and go up to 31.73 lakh. Plus, the good news is that the Toyota Fortuner facelift is likely to be on its way to India. It has already been launched in Thailand earlier this year and we have spotted it testing in India too. So yes, this segment is going to get pretty exciting, pretty soon!

Verdict

(The Ford Endeavour Sport will carry a premium over the current prices of the standard Endeavour range)

So, that's the Endeavour Sport for you! It looks even more rugged now. It has all the good characteristics of the Endeavour, which is good ride quality, best-in-class handling and as far as features and creature comfort is concerned, this car does get some of it. The features list could have been better but overall, this makes for a good package in case you are in the market to buy a full-size SUV.

