Ford Endeavour Sport Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level

While the official bookings are likely to commence on the day of the launch, right now select Ford dealers are taking pre-orders for the new Endeavour Sport for a token of Rs. 1 lakh.

Ford India has already put out a teaser for the upcoming Endeavour Sport on social media

  • Dealers are accepting pre-bookings for the Ford Endeavour Sport
  • The Endeavour Sport trim comes with new black grille, bumper, and wheels
  • Ford dealers are taking pre-orders for a token of Rs. 1 lakh

Ford India is all set to launch the new special edition Endeavour Sport in India, and some of its dealers are already accepting unofficial bookings for the new SUV. While the official bookings are likely to commence on the day of the launch, right now select Ford dealers are taking pre-orders for a token of ₹ 1 lakh. Ford India has already put out a teaser for the upcoming Endeavour Sport on social media, which indicates that the launch could take place sometime this month. We would expect the SUV to be based on the top-spec 4x4 AT variant of the Endeavour.

i9gptd5

The Ford Endeavour Sport comes with new glossy black honeycomb grille, black alloy wheels, black ORVMs and black bumpers

The new Ford Endeavour Sport has also started reaching some of the dealerships across India and based on those images, we know that the SUV will come with some new cosmetic updates. On the exterior front, the Endeavour Sport will come with several black styling elements which include - a new honeycomb grille, bumper inserts, new alloy wheels, roof rails, matching black insert for the rear bumper, and a black applique with the Endeavour letter on the tailgate. The SUV will also come with the 'Sport' badge on the tailgate and rear doors.

l8m5j5cc

The new Ford Endeavour Sport also comes with the 'Sport' badge on the rear doors and the tailgate

As for the cabin, based on the spy photos we have, the Endeavour Sport's interior will largely remain unchanged. It will continue to come with the same beige and black dual-tone interior with matching beige upholstery. Additionally, the SUV will also get an all-black multi-functional steering wheel. While we do not get to see it in these images, the Endeavour Sport is also likely to feature the Sport badging inside as well, possibly on the scuff plates.

mdrb6dfk

The Endeavour Sport's interior will largely remain unchanged and will continue to come with the same beige and black dual-tone interior

In terms of features, the SUV is likely to remain unchanged offering LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera with auto park assist, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Among other features, the Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass.

nktg19t4

The Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine

0 Comments

Under the hood, the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque and is mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Upon launch, we expect the new Ford Endeavour Sport to go up against the Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition.

