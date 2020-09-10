New Cars and Bikes in India
Upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport Spotted In New All-Black Shade

The latest spy photos reveal the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport in a new all-black paint job, which is complemented by the black honeycomb pattern grille, black bumper insert, and new black alloys.

The Ford Endeavour Sport Edition was spotted at a dealership yard, which indicates the launch is imminent

Highlights

  • This is the third time that the Ford Endeavour Sport has been spotted
  • The Endeavour Sport trim comes with new black grille, bumper, and wheels
  • The Endeavour gets a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a 10-speed AT

The upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport edition was yet again spotted at a dealership yard, and this time around the SUV was seen in a new striking all-black shade. The repeated sighting of the SUV at dealerships indicate that the launch of this special edition Ford Endeavour is imminent. The blacked-out exterior elements - like the honeycomb pattern grille, bumper insert, and the new alloys complement the glossy black paint job in giving the SUV a striking stance. And you can see the difference based on the regular Endeavour that stands beside the new Sport edition.

Also Read: Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard

In these new images too, we do not get a glimpse of the Ford Endeavour Sport edition's cabin. However, as we mentioned in our earlier reports, the SUV is expected to come with a slightly updates cabin, which is also likely to receive some of these black treatments. In addition to that, we also expect to see the Sport badging on the upholstery and scuff plates.

Also Read: Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted Testing In India

brl4du7k

The Ford Endeavour Sport Edition also comes with new glossy black alloy wheels and the the 'Sport' badge on the bottom part of the rear doors

In terms of features, the SUV is likely to remain unchanged offering LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera with auto park assist, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Among other features, the Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass. The system offers functions like - like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty and locating their vehicle remotely.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour Review

at4nrlo8

The Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To ₹ 1.20 Lakh

Under the hood, the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque and is mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Ford Endeavour is currently offered in three variants - Titanium 4X2 AT, Titanium+ 4X2 AT, and is priced at ₹ 29.99 lakh to ₹ 34.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Image Source: Motorbeam

