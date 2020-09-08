New Cars and Bikes in India
Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard

The latest spy photos of the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport edition reveals new black exterior elements like - a new honeycomb grille, bumper inserts, new alloys and ORVMs.

The Ford Endeavour Sport Edition was spotted at a dealership yard, which indicates the launch is imminent

  • The Ford Endeavour Sport was spotted at a dealership yard
  • The Endeavour Sport trim comes with new black grille, bumper, and wheels
  • The Endeavour gets a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a 10-speed AT

New images of the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport have surfaced online, and this time around we get a clearer look at the special edition SUV. Expected to be called the Endeavour Sport Edition, the SUV was spotted at a dealership yard, which indicates that the launch is imminent. As indicated by the previous spy photos, the special edition Ford Endeavour will get revised styling with black exterior elements, and we get to see all of them in these new images.

Also Read: Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted Testing In India

The upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport edition comes with new matte black ORVMs and new black engine badging

Up front, the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport edition comes with a new honeycomb pattern grille, finished in a gloss black shade, along with matching black element for the bumper. The LED headlamps and the foglamps remain unchanged. The profile features new matte black ORVMs with integrated turn signals, along with black engine badging below it and new glossy black alloy wheels. The bottom part of the rear doors also come with the 'Sport' lettering.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour Review

The Ford Endeavour Sport Edition also comes with new black alloy wheels and the 'Sport' badge on the bottom part of the rear doors

At the rear, the SUV features a glossy black slat, with the 'Endeavour' lettering, connecting the two taillamps, along with the new Sport badging on the tailgate. The rear bumper too comes with a new end-to-end black insert as part of the styling package. We do not get the see the cabin in these images, however, the interior is also expected receive some embellishments, most likely a set of new upholstery with the 'Sport' badging, and possibly new metal scuff plates with the 'Sport' letter among more. The features are likely to remain identical to the regular Endeavour SUV.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Launched

The Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To ₹ 1.20 Lakh

Under the hood, the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Among other features, the Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass. The system offers functions like - like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty and locating their vehicle remotely.

Image Source: 91 Wheels via Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

