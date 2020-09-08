Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard

The Ford Endeavour Sport Edition was spotted at a dealership yard, which indicates the launch is imminent

New images of the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport have surfaced online, and this time around we get a clearer look at the special edition SUV. Expected to be called the Endeavour Sport Edition, the SUV was spotted at a dealership yard, which indicates that the launch is imminent. As indicated by the previous spy photos, the special edition Ford Endeavour will get revised styling with black exterior elements, and we get to see all of them in these new images.

The upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport edition comes with new matte black ORVMs and new black engine badging

Up front, the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport edition comes with a new honeycomb pattern grille, finished in a gloss black shade, along with matching black element for the bumper. The LED headlamps and the foglamps remain unchanged. The profile features new matte black ORVMs with integrated turn signals, along with black engine badging below it and new glossy black alloy wheels. The bottom part of the rear doors also come with the 'Sport' lettering.

The Ford Endeavour Sport Edition also comes with new black alloy wheels and the 'Sport' badge on the bottom part of the rear doors

At the rear, the SUV features a glossy black slat, with the 'Endeavour' lettering, connecting the two taillamps, along with the new Sport badging on the tailgate. The rear bumper too comes with a new end-to-end black insert as part of the styling package. We do not get the see the cabin in these images, however, the interior is also expected receive some embellishments, most likely a set of new upholstery with the 'Sport' badging, and possibly new metal scuff plates with the 'Sport' letter among more. The features are likely to remain identical to the regular Endeavour SUV.

The Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine

Under the hood, the upcoming Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with the 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque. The engine comes mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Among other features, the Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass. The system offers functions like - like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty and locating their vehicle remotely.

Image Source: 91 Wheels via Rushlane

