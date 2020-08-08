2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh

The Ford Endeavour was supposed to receive a price hike in May, but it was pushed to August 2020

Ford India has recently increased the price of its flagship model, the Endeavour. The full-size SUV has received an upward revision in the range of ₹ 44,000 to ₹ 1.20 lakh, and now the BS6 Ford Endeavour is priced from ₹ 29.99 lakh to ₹ 34.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier in February 2020, when Ford India launched the BS6 Endeavour, the company had mentioned that the launch prices were introductory, and from May 1, 2020, the SUV will see an upward revision of up to ₹ 70,000. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, Ford India had to suspend its production and retail activities from the end of March till early May 2020. To make up for the lost period, the company decided to extend the introductory price offer until the end of July 2020.

The Ford Endeavour is currently offered in three variants - Titanium 4X2 AT, Titanium+ 4X2 AT, and Titanium+ 4X4 AT

Confirming the price hike, a Ford India spokesperson told carandbike, "Ford introduced the 2020 Endeavour - with a new 2.0-litre EcoBlue engine & world's first 10-Speed Automatic Transmission - at an introductory price in February, first valid until April 30. Due to COVID-19 situation, the introductory pricing was extended until July 31. With the period coming to an end, the ex-showroom prices of the New Endeavour have seen in an upward revision ranging from ₹ 40000 - ₹ 120,000. Despite the increase, the vehicle continues to hold the edge as being the most capable and value-for-money in its segment."

The 2020 Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass

The Ford Endeavour is currently offered in three variants - Titanium 4X2 AT, Titanium+ 4X2 AT, and Titanium+ 4X4 AT. All three variants are powered by the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque and is mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission, about which we have told you extensively in our review.

Visually, the 2020 Ford Endeavour remains identical to the BS4 model, with full-LED headlamps, large alloy wheels, LED taillamps and more. The SUV will continue to offer features like - Terrain Management System (TMS), SYNC 3 with 8-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay, A panoramic sun-roof, covering up to 50 per cent of the roof, Semi-Auto Parallel Park Assist, push start button, hand-free power lift rear gate, and 8-way power-adjustable driver & front passenger seat. The SUV also gets Hill launch assist and hill descent control.

The 2020 model also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass. The system offers functions like - like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty and locating their vehicle remotely.

