Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted Testing In India

The recently spotted Ford Endeavour appears to be a special edition model, given the fact that it comes with some new black exterior styling elements and a 'Sport' badging on the tailgate.

The Ford Endeavour Sport Edition will come with new black exterior elements and a Sport badging

Highlights

  • The Ford Endeavour test mule was seen with a Sport badging at the back
  • This could be a special edition model like the Freestyle Flair Edition
  • The Endeavour gets a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a 10-speed AT

Images of a Ford Endeavour have surfaced online, which appears to be a new special edition model, given the fact that it comes with a new black tailgate applique and a 'Sport' badging as well. Likely to be called the Endeavour Sport Edition, this might be Ford's answer to the recently introduced Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition. Interestingly, this will be the first time that Ford India will be introducing a special edition model of the new-gen Endeavour, however, we do not expect anything more than a few styling updates.

The images only give us a look of the rear section of this of the SUV, and that too is not very clear. However, we can see that the Ford Endeavour Sport edition gets a revised bumper with a new black styling element, and we are likely to see more of such blacked-out elements on the front section as well. The cabin of the SUV is also expected to see some changes, most likely a set of new upholstery with the 'Sport' badging.

Ford Endeavour

29.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ford Endeavour Price

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour Review

cp9noqc4

This will be the first time that Ford India will be introducing a special edition model of the new-gen Endeavour

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Launched

Mechanically, we do not expect to see any change whatsoever. The SUV comes with a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque and is mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Among other features, the Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass. The system offers functions like - like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking the vehicle, know remaining fuel levels and distance to empty and locating their vehicle remotely.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To ₹ 1.20 Lakh

The Ford Endeavour is currently offered in three variants - Titanium 4X2 AT, Titanium+ 4X2 AT, and Titanium+ 4X4 AT, and the carmaker recently increased the price of the SUV in India, in the range of ₹ 44,000 to ₹ 1.20 lakh. Currently, the BS6 Ford Endeavour is priced at ₹ 29.99 lakh to ₹ 34.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: Motorbeam

Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour

Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted Testing In India
