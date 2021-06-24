Top 5 Highlights: Ford Endeavour Sport

Ford introduced the Ford Endeavour Sport in the country in September 2020. Priced at Rs. 36.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is offered only on the range-topping Titanium 4x4 variant. Ford also sells the regular variants of the SUV alongside the Sport variant. The American carmaker made subtle updates on the variant to make it a bit more sportier and has kept chrome bits at a minimum. Here are the top 5 highlights of the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport.

1. The Endeavour Sport gets blacked-out treatment on the outside. It comes with an all-new ebony black front grille with a honeycomb pattern instead of the bold, chrome slats seen on the regular model. It also gets smoked headlamps, black alloy wheels, black roof rails and black ORVMs along with a 'Sport' decal on doors and tailgate.

2. On the inside, the overall layout is very identical to the regular model. It continues to get the same beige and black dual-tone interior with matching beige upholstery. The SUV also comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera with auto park assist, automatic climate control, and more.

3. Mechanically, the Endeavour Sport is powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. It is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque. The oil burner comes mated to Ford's brand new 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission and gets all the four-wheel drive (4WD).

4. For safety, the Endeavour Sport gets nine airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control (TC), traction modes and locking differential for off-roading, auto descent control, hill hold function and hill assist and more.

5. The full-size also gets all the four-wheel drive (4WD) mechanical like a 4x4 off-road transfer case, differential lock and traction modes among others.