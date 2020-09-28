New Cars and Bikes in India
Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different?

The Ford Endeavour Sport is a Sportier looking version of the standard Endeavour, just as the name suggests. Here's how it is different form the standard Ford Endeavour.

The Ford Endeavour Sport is based on the 4x4 Ford Endeavour Titanium trim.

Highlights

  • The Ford Endeavour Sport is based on the 4x4 Ford Endeavour Titanium.
  • It gets blacked out treatment on the outside but the cabin remains same.
  • It gets all the bells and whistles you get in the standard Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour has always looked the part and butch but has had an understated elegance in the way its muscles have been shaped. And that's why it isn't particularly intimidating and aggressive to look at. While the design language and finish have always worked in its favour and most of its buyers love the way it looks, there are a set of buyers who want the SUV to exude a sense of sportiness in its appearance as well. And so Ford has introduced the Ford Endeavour Sport Edition that caters to the fancy of these buyers. Here's how different is the Ford Endeavour Sport from the regular Endeavour.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review

Exterior

l3arj33o

The Ford Endeavour Sport gets blacked out treatment on the outside.

A customised Ford Endeavour with aftermarket treatment is often seen in India and now Ford has gone ahead and done it itself. The most prominent one is the new all-black mesh grille that definitely makes it look more aggressive and even more imposing than the standard Endeavour already is. Even the new all-LED headlight cluster with daytime running lights (DRLs) has been blacked out unlike the standard Endeavour which gets a clear frame.

of9p90mg

The Ford Endeavour gets chrome and silver bits on the outside.

Ford has also blacked out all the chrome and silver elements on the new Thar, save for the door handles which still get chrome finish. So the front and rear skid plates that were finished in silver and the wing mirrors that were finished in chrome have been blacked out. At the rear too all badges and the Endeavour lettering is in black and there are 'Sport' decals down on the second-row door. Then its gets a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels that are finished in ebony black as well. We have to say that the Ford Endeavour Sport looks really daunting in the ebony black body colour and much better than the White and Silver which are the other two body colour options on the Endeavour Sport.

Interiors

n5mhv36g

the Ford Endeavour remains unchanged on the inside.

On the inside, the Endeavour Sport is identical to the standard Endeavour by all terms. Even here it's a black and beige affair and the overall design too stays the same, so does the equipment list and the overall fit and finish.

Features & Equipment

h821t8gk

Features list on the Ford Endeavour Sport remains unchanged as well.

Even in the features department the Ford Endeavour is no different than the standard Endeavour which is a good thing as it already offers plenty. It continues to get a panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, powered front seats and wing mirrors, auto-dimming IRVM, power folding third-row seats, powered tailgate, semi-auto park assist and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity among others. Then, it also scores on the safety front with seven-airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control (TC), traction modes and locking differential for off-roading, auto descent control, hill hold function and hill assist and the list goes on. A four-wheel drive (4WD) system with a low range transfer case and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) is of course standard.

Engine

v74ssjdc

The 'Sport' variant will be offered only the 4x4 variants of the Endeavour and not on the 4x2 variants.

0 Comments

Even under the hood it borrows the same engine from the standard Endeavour. It a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that belts out 168 bhp at 3,500 rpm 420 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 - 2,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with gear lock function which is quite helpful when you take it off the road. But the Ford Endeavour Sport will be offered only in the 4WD spec while the standard Endeavour is also offered in the 2WD spec.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

