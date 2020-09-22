New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 35.10 Lakh

The Ford Endeavour Sport is the American carmaker's attempt to make this massive SUV look a bit sportier on the outside by replacing majority of the chrome elements by blacked out treatment.

The Ford Endeavour Sport gets blacked out treatment replacing most of the chrome elements.

  • The Ford Endeavour Sport gets blacked out treatment on the outside.
  • It's based on the top-end Titanium 4x4 trim and remains unchanged inside.
  • It continues with the 2.0-litre engine mated to a 10-speed auto gearbox.

Ford has launched the new Endeavour Sport in India today priced at  ₹ 35.10 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi) and it will be offered only in the range-topping Titanium 4x4 variant. The 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport is actually the American carmaker's attempt to make this massive SUV look a bit sportier on the outside, by means of some cosmetic updates. Essentially, the company has blacked out majority of the chrome elements on the new Ford Endeavour.

The 'Sport' variant will be offered only the 4x4 variants of the Endeavour and not on the 4x2 variants.

The most noticeable update on the outside is the new all-black grille which also gets a new honeycomb mesh now and replaces the chrome unit seen on the regular Endeavour. The grille is flanked by smoked LED headlights that remain unchanged in terms of layout and below you see ann end-to-end black bumper insert. It also gets a set of new black alloy wheels, along with black wing mirrors and matching black roof rails which go well with the scheme. In addition to that, there is the 'Sport' decal on the rear door and at the rear it comes with a black applique with the Endeavour lettering. There is the end-to-end black bumper insert at the rear as well, which is finished in silver on the regular Endeavour. That said, you continue to get the chrome door handles on the Endeavour Sport and we would have liked them getting the black treatment as well.

The Ford Endeavour Sport remains identical to the regular Endeavour on the inside.

On the inside, the Ford Endeavour Sport identical to what we saw in the facelift earlier this year, though we were expecting an all-black treatment here as well as it would have really gone with its Sporty demeanour that you see from the outside. It will continue to come with the same beige and black dual-tone interior with matching beige upholstery. In terms of features, it will continue to get the panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera with auto park assist, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others. The Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's new Ford Pass connected tech.

The Ford Endeavour Sport continues with the same 2.0-litre engine mated to a 10-speed auto gearbox.

The Ford Endeavour remains unchanged mechanically as well. Under the hood, even the Sport trim will continue with the 2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque and is mated to Ford's brand new 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission and gets all the four-wheel drive (4WD) mechanical like a 4x4 off-road transfer case, differential lock and traction modes among others. Ford will sell the Endeavour Sport alongside the regular variants.

2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
