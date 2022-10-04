5 Things You Must Know If You Are Planning To Buy A Used 2nd Gen Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour was one of the most popular SUVs in the Indian market for the longest time. First launched in 2003, India saw two generations of the full-size, three-row SUV until it was discontinued in later 2021 after Ford decided to end local vehicle manufacturing in India. Having said that, the Endeavour had created a strong niche in the Indian car market, and it was the second-gen model, which arrived in 2016, that truly created a strong case for the SUV. So, if you too want to buy the second-gen Ford Endeavour, the used car market is the only place where you can get one. However, before you start looking for it, here are 5 things you must know about buying a used Ford Endeavour (2nd gen).

1. The Endeavour is an extremely capable SUV. It has great high-speed stability and despite its over 2-tonne weight, feels quick on its feet. The ride quality is quite good as it takes all the broken roads and potholes in its stride, and the handling is on point. However, there will be some noticeable body roll.

2. To match the commanding road presence of the SUV, Ford offered the Endeavour with a pair of powerful diesel engines - a 2.2-litre motor and a bigger 3.2-litre oil burner. While the former was offered in both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic unit, the 3.2-litre version only came with the auto-box. And that’s the one we think you should get.

3. The SUV is also a formidable 4x4 along with Ford’s very capable terrain management system that offers you different driving modes like sand, snow, and gravel. However, mind you the 4x4 system is only offered with the top-spec variant of the SUV, with the 3.2-litre variant. However, the Endeavour is literally a gas guzzler, and not so great when it comes to fuel economy.

The Endeavour got Ford's SYNC-3 connectivity system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hands-free power tailgate, an electric sunroof and more.

4. The second-gen model of the Endeavour came with features like LED lights, hands-free tailgate release and closure, and a 360-degree camera with auto park assist. It also got Ford's SYNC-3 connectivity system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, hands-free power tailgate, an electric sunroof and more.

5. Even by used car standards the Ford Endeavour will be quite expensive. A less than 5-year-old Ford Endeavor will cost anywhere around Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh, depending on the model and its condition. However, compared to the on-road price of the SUV (when it was on sale) a used model will cost you nearly cost you 50 per cent less.