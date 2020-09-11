New Cars and Bikes in India
Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 

The graphical user interface comprises a 15.5-inch HD touch display screen with a dial on the bottom portion of the screen for volume adjustment.

Ford's SYNC infotainment system gets a much needed overhaul

Highlights

  • Ford's SYNC system gets a much needed overhaul
  • Initially, it will be only available on the Mustang Mach-E
  • The 15.5-inch central console is the highlight of the system
Tech News

Ford's infotainment system SYNC has been given a makeover. The American carmaker has announced that SYNC 4 is going to have modern features that will let drivers find open parking slots and affordable gas on the go. It appears to do a great deal more than the present one - you can control a lot of things even before you sit in. In the beginning, it is only being rolled out in the all-electric Mustang Mach-E which is due here in the earliest quarter of 2021.

SYNC 4 will come equipped with an innovative communication and entertainment system. With improved speech-recognition capabilities, the updated SYNC includes the latest voice-activated assistant which allows drivers to keep control of the system more with less difficulty with natural, conversational commands. The aim is to cut down the degree of driver distraction by having as intuitive a set of reactions and command recognition possible.

gudl6o4k

Ford said its SYNC interface allows the user to bet two touches away from any application control. The system additionally uses machine-learning algorithms to master and understand driver behaviour and patterns over time, allowing it to make smart suggestions including to place a call, work out, or perhaps even visit a coffee shop at a specific time of the day depending on the individual's routine. Ford wants drivers to focus on what's important -- driving the car. 

The graphical user interface comprises a 15.5-inch HD touch display screen with a dial on the bottom portion of the screen for volume adjustment. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are both pre-installed and both also come with wireless connectivity-can be displayed simultaneously with any built-in SYNC app.

"We've worked hard to make sure that owning a Mustang Mach-E is probably the most personal, most connected driving experience achievable," stated Ford of Europe connectivity supervisor Jan Schroll.

"The next generation SYNC is the smartest version yet and will continue to get smarter by learning from your inputs. It's designed to learn what you want - when you need it - so you can just take it easy and enjoy the drive," he added. 

lhela2gs

The 15.5-inch central console is the highlight of the system

You can do a lot of automobile things from a smartphone of yours. It can pre-configure numerous functions before you sit in. At least 80 settings could be customized in the Mustang Mach-E - from cabin temperature to ambient lighting.

0 Comments

It also offers you feedback on your driving style. Particularly for EV drivers, it can find you the best route to inform you of the spot where the nearest charging points are available and alert you to lower power consumption. The device may also recognize specific drivers by the smartphone of theirs or perhaps key fob and apply the settings of theirs.

Ford's SYNC 4 Doubles Up As An Intelligent Assistant To Ease Driver Distractions 
