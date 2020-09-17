New Cars and Bikes in India
New Ford Endeavour Sport To Be Launched Next Week

The Ford Endeavour Sport is slated to be launched next week and several dealers have already started accepting unofficial pre-orders for the new Endeavour Sport for a token of Rs. 1 lakh.

The Ford Endeavour Sport could be the new top-end variant of the SUV

  • The Ford Endeavour Sport will be launched on September 22, 2020
  • Dealers are accepting pre-bookings for the Ford Endeavour Sport
  • The Endeavour gets a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine with a 10-speed AT

Ford India will be launching the new Ford Endeavour Sport variant next week, as per the company's official website the launch will happen on September 22, 2020. In fact, some Ford dealers have already started accepting unofficial pre-orders for the new Endeavour Sport for a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh, however, official bookings are expected to start on the day of the launch. The Endeavour Sport is expected to be similar to how the Flair Edition is to the Ford Freestyle. The SUV comes with several styling updates with heavy black exterior treatment that gives it a sporty look. We expect it to be sold as the new top-end variant of the Endeavour, which means it will get 4x4 as standard.

As confirmed by the several spy photos we have seen so far, the new Ford Endeavour Sport will come with a new black honeycomb grille, with smoked headlamps, and an end-to-end black bumper insert. The SUV also gets a set of new black alloy wheels, with black ORVMs with matching roof rails and, plus there is also the 'Sport' lettering on the rear door. At the rear, the SUV comes with a black applique with the Endeavour logo, and the Sport badge on the tailgate, along with an end-to-end black bumper insert.

vgq4lnis

The Ford Endeavour Sport comes with new black alloy wheels, and the Sport lettering on the sides

As for the cabin, on the other hand, will largely remain unchanged. It will continue to come with the same beige and black dual-tone interior with matching beige upholstery. Additionally, the SUV will also get an all-black multi-functional steering wheel. While we do not get to see it in these images, the Endeavour Sport is also likely to feature the Sport badging inside as well, possibly on the scuff plates. In terms of features, it will continue to get the panoramic sunroof, rear parking camera with auto park assist, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Ford's SYNC3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Among other features, the Ford Endeavour also features the carmaker's mobility and connectivity solution FordPass.

mdrb6dfk

The Endeavour Sport's interior will largely remain unchanged and will continue to come with the same beige and black dual-tone interior

Under the hood, the 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport edition will continue to come with a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that is tuned to churn out 168 bhp and develop 420 Nm peak torque and is mated to Ford's 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

