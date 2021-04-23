carandbike logo
search

Ford's Predictive Smart Headlights Guide Drivers Through The Dark

The prototype advanced lighting system uses GPS location data, advanced technologies and highly accurate street geometry information to accurately identify turns in the road ahead.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
Ford's Predictive Smart Headlights Guide Drivers Through The Dark expand View Photos
Tech News

Driving in the dark may be challenging but Ford is innovating to make it easy for drivers to view the road. The company first pioneered using road signs and lane markings as cues to adjust headlight beams to better illuminate the road ahead, especially around junctions. Now, engineers from Ford Research and Advanced Engineering Europe are testing technology that uses real-time location data to effectively show the car the way to go. The predictive smart headlight system directs beams into upcoming corners even before drivers may have seen them, illuminating hazards and other road users more quickly and effectively.

The prototype advanced lighting system uses GPS location data, advanced technologies and highly accurate street geometry information to accurately identify turns in the road ahead. An algorithm calculates the trajectory and speed of the vehicle to proactively adjust the direction of its headlights, providing optimal light coverage of bends, junctions - and even hazards lurking around the corner.

6dutfi18

Researchers have made extensive use of 'digital twin' simulation that recreates the physical world in a virtual environment.  

If the vehicle encounters a stretch of road where location data is not available, the system will work alongside camera- and steering based dynamic headlight bending technologies to continue to intelligently light the road until the location data improves.

0 Comments

Researchers have made extensive use of 'digital twin' simulation that recreates the physical world in a virtual environment. The simulator accurately calculates how light falls and reflects in the real world, enabling researchers to better visualise and optimise the technology for drivers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Ford Cars

  • Ford Mustang Front 3 4th View
    Ford Mustang Front 3 4th View
  • Ford Mustang Front Review
    Ford Mustang Front Review
  • Ford Mustang Rear View
    Ford Mustang Rear View
  • Ford Endeavour Airbags
    Ford Endeavour Airbags
  • Ford Endeavour Convinience
    Ford Endeavour Convinience
  • Ford Endeavour Extraordinary Everyday
    Ford Endeavour Extraordinary Everyday
  • Ford Ecosport Alloy Wheel
    Ford Ecosport Alloy Wheel
  • Ford Ecosport Grille
    Ford Ecosport Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Aspire Alloy Wheel
    Aspire Alloy Wheel
  • Aspire Automatic Headlamp
    Aspire Automatic Headlamp
  • Bold Grill
    Bold Grill
  • Bold Front Grille
    Bold Front Grille
  • Follow Your Heart Overlay
    Follow Your Heart Overlay
  • New Ford Freestyle
    New Ford Freestyle
  • Ford Figo Alloy Wheels
    Ford Figo Alloy Wheels
  • Ford Figo Body Stripe Kit Single Stripe Light
    Ford Figo Body Stripe Kit Single Stripe Light
  • Ford Figo Rear Spoiler
    Ford Figo Rear Spoiler
  • Ford Escort Traction Control And Esp
    Ford Escort Traction Control And Esp
  • Ford Escort Uran Suv Ness
    Ford Escort Uran Suv Ness
  • Ford Escort 200mm Ground Clearance
    Ford Escort 200mm Ground Clearance
x
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa Motorcycles Presents Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Jawa Forty Two
Jawa Motorcycles Presents Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Jawa Forty Two
Hero HF 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49,400
Hero HF 100 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 49,400
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities