Ford India Introduces New Doorstep Service For Its Cars

The new scheme covers periodic maintenance, oil and filter replacement, dry-washing and general check-up among others. However, any major repair work will still be done at the authorised service centre.

Ford India will provide doorstep service for periodic service and minor repairs.

Highlights

  • Ford will provide doorstep service for periodic service and minor repairs
  • The new doorstep service scheme is applicable across the entire range
  • Ford will not charge any additional cost for the new service

Ford car owners in India can now get their cars serviced at the place of their convenience. Ford India has introduced doorstep service in a bid to maintain social distancing given the skyrocketing numbers of COVID positive cases. The new scheme covers periodic maintenance, oil and filter replacement, dry-washing and general check-up among others. However, any major repair work will still have to be carried out at Ford's authorised service centres. Ford has started the doorstep service in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pune, Aurangabad, Ahmedabad, Thane, Cochin and Trivandrum.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review

hipsotf

Ford has introduced the new service across its range.

Vinay Raina, Executive Director of Marketing, Sales & Service- Ford India, "Family is always there to make things easier and take care of every detail for your happiness. Just like a family, Ford is always by your side & Doorstep Service is yet another manifestation of our steadfast commitment in serving our customers." This new service offering expands Ford's range of customer-focused initiatives launched under the Dial-A-Ford scheme where all sales & service queries get addressed via the helpline.

Also Read: 2020 Ford Freestyle Flair Review

lvcubsgs

The service will be offered at no additional cost.

0 Comments

Customers will also have the flexibility to make online payments post the service. Those issues that that may not get addressed on-the-spot, the technical team will take the vehicle to the nearest service centre. And the doorstep service will be offered to customers at no additional cost. The new service scheme is applicable on Ford's entire range of vehicles sold in India including the Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, Ecosport and the Endeavour. Offers are also applicable on the recently launched Ford Freestyle Flair Edition and Endeavour Sport Edition.

