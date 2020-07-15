Ford Ecosport Gets A More Affordable Automatic Variant

Ford India has introduced a new automatic variant of the EcoSport which will be more affordable than the only automatic on offer currently. The Titanium AT trim has been launched at a price of ₹ 10.66 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This is cheaper than the Titanium+ AT trim which is being sold currently by ₹ 90,000. The car offers a six-speed, torque converter automatic gearbox that is paired to BS6 compliant three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine. It delivers 120 bhp of maximum power and 149 Nm of peak torque.

The new Titanium automatic also gets segment-first paddle shifters along with cruise control The new Titanium automatic also gets segment-first paddle shifters along with cruise control and a start/stop button. Vinay Raina, executive director for Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India, said, “With the new Titanium trim in the 2020 EcoSport line-up, we wish more consumers to enjoy the convenience of an automatic without compromising on the fun-of-driving. The outstanding value on offer will ensure that consumers no longer settle for underwhelming automatic technologies available in the market.” Also read: Ford EcoSport Completes 7 Years In India

The company had recently announced Dial-A-Ford contactless initiative

The variant gets a touchscreen infotainment system with embedded navigation. It also gets the company's connectivity solution application, FordPass at no additional cost. A factory-fitted cloud-connected device, helps perform operations like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking remotely, using the app. The car also gets two airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch, assist among other features. On the EcoSport Ford offers a 3-year or 100,000 km standard warranty and longer service intervals of 10,000 kms. The new car can also be booked on the company's official website.

