Ford Reveals Bronco Ultra4 4400 Unlimited Class Extreme Race Vehicles

Representing the original unlimited class that helped launch the King of the Hammers race event, the Bronco 4400s feature a fully custom tubular chassis with massive off-road tires and long-travel shocks.

King of the Hammers is one of the most extreme off-road competitions in the world.

Ford has revealed three custom-built Bronco ULTRA4 4400 unlimited class race vehicles that will compete in this year's grueling King of the Hammers off-road racing event. Representing the original unlimited class that helped launch the King of the Hammers race event, the Bronco 4400s feature a fully custom tubular chassis with massive off-road tires and long-travel shocks. Under the hood, high-power engine and custom 4x4 driveline systems build on Bronco brand's goes over all terrain (G.O.A.T.) heritage. A race-prepped cabin is highlighted by the first-ever FIA off-road certified Pro Pacer XL ORV race shells from Recaro Designed in the theme of the Bronco R Race Prototype, Bronco 4400 represents the return of Bronco 4x4s to sanctioned off-road racing.

uibnmd1g

King of the Hammers consists of 145 km courses across high-speed desert sands and rock crawling across tricky terrain.

The Bronco 4400 series teams feature a lineup of off-road racing veterans, including Vaughn Gittin Jr. and teammate, three-time King of the Hammers champion, Loren Healy and Jason Scherer, also a three-time King of Hammers champion - each piloting custom-built Bronco 4400s.

King of the Hammers consists of 145 km courses across high-speed desert sands and rock crawling across tricky terrain. It is one of the most extreme off-road competitions in the world. Each year, a pop-up city converges on the barren Johnson Valley to watch the race, with millions more viewing online.

8hfhop88

The Bronco 4400 represents the return of Bronco 4x4s to sanctioned off-road racing.

With 450 teams expected from around the world - in both modified stock and extreme off-road vehicles. All will compete to be crowned king in one of the most grueling desert courses ever created combining high-speed racing with low-speed rock crawling.

