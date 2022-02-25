  • Home
Ford To Halt F-150 Pickup Production On Semiconductor Shortage: Report

Ford will temporarily halt the production of the F-150 pickup at its Kansas city assembly plants due to a shortage in semiconductors.
car&bike Team
25-Feb-22 11:05 PM IST
Ford Motor Co will idle its F-150 pickup production at its Kansas city assembly plants due to a shortage in semiconductors, a Bloomberg reporter tweeted on Friday.

Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier this month, Ford said it would continue to idle some its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to semiconductor bottlenecks.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

