Formula E Hyderabad 2023: Live Stream, Time, And Where To Watch

Formula E will make history on February 11, 2023, as the ABB FIA Formula E Championship comes to India for the first time with the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, Round 4 of the 16-race season. The 2.835 km street circuit, constructed around the shores of the Hussain Sagar lake by the NTR Gardens, will see the first top-tier FIA World Championship motorsport in the country for a decade and will become India’s first elite electric motor racing event.

Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team) moved to the top of the Drivers’ standings after winning both races in the double-header in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, thanks to an overtaking masterclass.

But 2016/17 Formula E champion, Lucas di Grassi, and teammate Oliver Rowland are expected to attract the biggest cheers from passionate fans in the grandstand in the first home race for their team, Mahindra Racing. Di Grassi already has silverware to his name this season, sealed on his debut for Mahindra at the Mexico City season-opener, and no driver has been on the podium more than his nine in Asia.

As It Stands

If Mahindra Racing is to take to the top step of the podium in Hyderabad, they will have two Porsche-powered teams in TAG Heuer Porsche and Avalanche Andretti to overpower, based on current form. They have dominated Formula E so far in season 9, with the Stuttgart manufacturer's 99X Electric Gen3 finishing one-two in every race so far. Andretti's Jake Dennis set the benchmark in Mexico City with the first win of the new GEN3 era, with Pascal Wehrlein following him home. The two fought hard in Rounds 2 and 3 in Diriyah, the last time out, but the German got the better of Dennis in both races to take the top prize and a dominant win-double in Saudi Arabia and the standings lead, while Porsche still narrowly trails Andretti in the Teams table by two points.

Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) sealed a maiden Julius Baer Pole Position last time out. The rookie has scored in all three rounds so far this season and has the best qualifying record of anyone on the grid. He couldn't quite convert to silverware in the race, but experienced teammate René Rast needed no second invitation to seal the team's first podium in Formula E in Round 3.

Jaguar TCS Racing also attracted attention in Diriyah, with a resurgent Sam Bird returning to the podium after an uncharacteristically barren spell for the veteran of more than 100 Formula E races. No driver has won more than the Briton in Asia either, with Bird's four the benchmark - two in Diriyah, one in Putrajaya, Malaysia and another in Hong Kong.

Round 2 winner Wehrlein steered from 9th to the top step of the podium and Dennis followed with his own drive through the pack from 11th to 2nd. On just three occasions a driver won from further down the grid than Wehrlein managed and it was the first time consecutive Formula E races had been won from outside the top four since Zurich and New York City back in Season 4.

This season marks Nissan's debut competing as a unified team under its new name and sees Nissan take full ownership of all its operations in Formula E. Alongside the NISSAN e-4ORCE 04’s enhanced powertrain capabilities, the team has also elevated the car's design. Unveiling a new livery, inspired by its Japanese DNA, the NISSAN e-4ORCE 04, features a cherry blossom pattern, commemorating a new age not only for the championship but for the team itself.

Nissan Formula E Team drivers, Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato aim to improve upon their previous round results and target a double-point finish in the upcoming race.

When To Watch

The free practice 1 for the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix round 4 gets underway at 16:30 IST on Friday, February 10, 2023. Free practice 2 follows at 08:10 IST on Saturday 11 February with qualifying from 10:40 IST. Round 4 of Season 9 gets underway at 15:00 IST.

Where To Watch In India

Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ Hotstar will show all of the competitive action live from the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad ePrix, with Disney + HotStar the destination for all the Formula E action across the weekend.