Gemopai Offers Annual Road Side Assistance, Personal Accident Cover With EVs

The company will offer road side assistance for 1 year, and Rs. 1 lakh accidental death benefits for 1 year with every Gemopai electric vehicle.

Gemopai offers road side assistance and service warranty on electric scooters expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Annual road side assistance (RSA) & personal accident cover offered
  • The RSA and personal accident cover are offered for 1 year
  • Every Gemopai EV sold on or after February 15, 2021 will get the offer

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Gemopai has announced an annual road side assistance and personal accident cover complimentary offer with the purchase of every Gemopai electric vehicle. The company is also offering 3 years of free service and warranty on every electric two-wheeler. The service scheme, named 'Gemopai Secure' will be valid on all models which will sold on or after February 15, 2021. The offer is meant to further lowering the cost of ownership of a Gemopai electric two-wheeler to the customer.

Also Read: Gemopai Announces 3-Years Service Warranty With Electric Scooters

Gemopai offers a range of electric two-wheelers on sale in India

On the upcoming offer, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, says, "Thanks to the benefits offered by the government, the market is seeing a lot of good traction for electric scooters. These vehicles are becoming increasingly popular because of their low running costs, especially in the wake of increasing fuel prices which make ICE (internal combustion engine) based scooters expensive to afford. The upcoming offers is just another way to build confidence among the EV buyers to switch to electric."

Also Read: Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter Launched At ₹ 44,000

Each of the over 70 Gemopai electric two-wheeler dealership has a service centre

Gemopai has over 70 dealerships across the country, with each dealership mandated to run a service centre. The company is currently focussed on building its fleet of made-in-India electric models, and is rolling out the complimentary offer with every purchase. Customers can however, renew the road side assistance plan at any Gemopai dealership after its expiry date.

Also Read: Gemopai Announces Discounts On Electric Scooters

0 Comments

Gemopai is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world. Opai has a 15+ years' experience in manufacturing quality electric two-wheelers having sold more than 15 million electric two-wheelers worldwide. Goreen E-Mobility and Opai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for joint venture technology transfer and cooperation agreements for further developing electric two-wheeler models for the Indian market.

