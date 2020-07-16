New Cars and Bikes in India

Gemopai Announces 3 Years Service Warranty For Electric Scooters

The three years' service warranty, for 12 years, is offered across all products, the Gemopai Astrid Lite, the Gemopai Ryder and the Gemopai Miso.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Gemopai is offering a 3-year service warranty on all its electric scooters

Highlights

  • 3 year service warranty covers all Gemopai electric scooters
  • Gemopai offers three electric scooters - Astrid Lite, Ryder and Miso
  • Noida-based Gemopai has over 60 dealerships across India

Gemopai Electric, an electric scooter manufacturer with its headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has announced a three years' service warranty for all the company's models, the Gemopai Astrid Lite, Gemopai Ryder and Gemopai Miso. The three years service warranty scheme, called 'Gemopai Secure', will be offered for 3 years, for 12 free services. With the free service announcement, the cost of ownership of Gemopai electric scooters is expected to further reduce. Gemopai is a joint venture between India's Goreen E-Mobility and China's Opai Electric.

Also Read: Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter Launched At ₹ 44,000

"The current ongoing pandemic amidst all the challenges it has created, is also fostering a growing awareness and sense of responsibility among consumers towards the environment. We have seen a surge in queries and interest in electric scooters. We want to ensure owning a Gemopai Scooter is hassle free and a cherished experience. Gemopai Secure offer is our way of supporting customers in their purchase decision for an electric mobility option," said Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric.

Also Read: Gemopai Astrid Lite Electric Scooter Launched At ₹ 79,999

m2bcciss

The Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter is offered with a discount of ₹ 2,000 till July 25, 2020

0 Comments

Gemopai is currently focused on building its fleet of made-in-India electric two-wheelers, and is rolling out the offer with the aim of promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The company currently has over 60 dealerships across the country, with each of them with a service centre. Gemopai is also offering its mini electric scooter, the Gemopai Miso with a discount of ₹ 2,000 for all bookings till July 25, 2020. Gemopai also offers its electric scooters for sale in Nepal, in addition to the Indian market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
View More
Jawa 300 4
x
FCA, Groupe PSA Merger Officially Named ‘Stellantis'
FCA, Groupe PSA Merger Officially Named ‘Stellantis'
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled; India Launch In 2021
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled; India Launch In 2021
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities