Gemopai Announces 3 Years Service Warranty For Electric Scooters

Gemopai Electric, an electric scooter manufacturer with its headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has announced a three years' service warranty for all the company's models, the Gemopai Astrid Lite, Gemopai Ryder and Gemopai Miso. The three years service warranty scheme, called 'Gemopai Secure', will be offered for 3 years, for 12 free services. With the free service announcement, the cost of ownership of Gemopai electric scooters is expected to further reduce. Gemopai is a joint venture between India's Goreen E-Mobility and China's Opai Electric.

"The current ongoing pandemic amidst all the challenges it has created, is also fostering a growing awareness and sense of responsibility among consumers towards the environment. We have seen a surge in queries and interest in electric scooters. We want to ensure owning a Gemopai Scooter is hassle free and a cherished experience. Gemopai Secure offer is our way of supporting customers in their purchase decision for an electric mobility option," said Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric.

The Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter is offered with a discount of ₹ 2,000 till July 25, 2020

Gemopai is currently focused on building its fleet of made-in-India electric two-wheelers, and is rolling out the offer with the aim of promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The company currently has over 60 dealerships across the country, with each of them with a service centre. Gemopai is also offering its mini electric scooter, the Gemopai Miso with a discount of ₹ 2,000 for all bookings till July 25, 2020. Gemopai also offers its electric scooters for sale in Nepal, in addition to the Indian market.

