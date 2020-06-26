Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, has launched the Gemopai Miso, described as a mini electric scooter, and priced at ₹ 44,000 (Ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the Gemopai Miso electric scooter have started, and the scooter is being offered at a discount of ₹ 2,000 till July 15, 2020. The Miso electric scooter comes with a claimed range of 75 km on a single charge, and the battery is said to be chargeable up to 90 per cent in two hours.

The Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph. No driving licence or registration required

The Miso is said to be locally manufactured, completely made in India, with the exception of the battery, as the cells are imported. The mini electric scooter will be available across the company's 60 dealerships from July 2020, and Gemopai is offering a three-year free service package for all Miso customers. The Miso doesn't require a driving licence or RTO permit since it has maximum speed limit of just 25 kmph.

"With the pandemic disrupting life and businesses in general, many practices, habits and things are evolving, including the way people move around. As we battle the crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro mobility presents one of the safest and resilient ways to navigate everyday commuting. Miso is the ultimate solution for the young adult who needs a no hassle ride to their destination or for a daily commuter who needs to reach their office, without getting stuck in traffic. With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso's single seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride," said Amit Raj Singh, Gemopai Electric Co-Founder.

The Gemopai Miso is available in four colours, Fiery Red, Deep Sky Blue, Luscious Green and Sunset Orange. The Miso is available in two variants, one with a luggage carrier that can hold up to 120 kg load, and the other variant is without the luggage carrier. The Miso is powered by a 48V, 1 kW detachable lithium ion battery. The Miso has kerb weight of just 45 kg, and is also available with financing options.

