Gemopai Electric has announced discount offers for its range of electric scooters, which include the Gemopai Miso, Gemopai Astrid Lite and Gemopai Ryder during the ongoing festive season. According to the electric vehicle manufacturer, the company aims to boost the sales and adoption of electric vehicles during the festive season. The festive offers are available till November 20, 2020 and range from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 5,500 on all variants, including free accessories on the Astrid Lite. According to Gemopai Electric, the cost of ownership of Gemopai scooters are significantly lowered by these offers, making them cost-effective and environment friendly choice for commuting.

(The Gemopai Astrid Lite gets full LED lighting along with an LED colour instrument console as well)

Announcing the festive offers, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, "In the post lockdown scenario, a lot of consumers are looking out for a personal mobility option, that is affordable and safe. This has led to a surge in queries and interest in electric scooters. We want to ensure owning a Gemopai scooter is hassle free and a cherished experience. With the upcoming festivities, we want to share the best offers to support our customers in their purchase decision for an electric mobility option."

The Gemopai Miso Mini Electric Scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph. No driving licence or registration required

Gemopai has more than 60 dealerships across the country, with each dealership mandated to run a service centre, giving customers multiple service touchpoints. Gemopai recently announced a partnership with CredR, under which any petrol-powered two-wheeler can be exchanged for a Gemopai electric two-wheeler. Customers can also avail of an additional exchange bonus of ₹ 1,000 through the exchange scheme, and is aimed at promoting affordability and accessibility of an electric two-wheeler.

The festive season offers on Gemopai electric scooters range from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 5,500

Gemopai is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world. Opai has a 15+ years' experience in manufacturing quality electric two-wheelers having sold more than 15 million electric two-wheelers worldwide. Goreen E-Mobility and Opai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for joint venture technology transfer and cooperation agreements for further developing electric two-wheeler models for the Indian market.

