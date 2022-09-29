  • Home
Glencore, Lohum To Produce Lithium Batteries For EVs

The $200 million association between Glencore and Lohum is in alignment with the government's vision of scaling up the EV sector.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
1 mins read
29-Sep-22 12:38 PM IST
Highlights
  • Lohum will supply Glencore with 10,000 MT of specialty chemicals.
  • The association between Glencore and Lohum is worth $200 million.
  • The global partnership will allow both companies to deepen their recycling expertise.

Lohum, a lithium-ion battery lifecycle management firm and Glencore, a natural resource company announced a strategic partnership to advance circularity in the Li-ion battery supply chain. Under the alliance, Lohum will supply Glencore with 10,000 MT of speciality chemicals for the battery supply chain over the next five years, including cathodes, sulphates, carbonates, and oxides of various metals extracted from spent batteries and other sources. The $200 million association between Glencore and Lohum is in alignment with the government's vision of scaling up the EV sector. 

Also Read: Compass Minerals Picks Lithium Extraction Technology To Supply Ford, Others

Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO of Lohum, said, “At Lohum, we recognize that Lithium Carbonate extraction through recycling consumes significantly fewer resources than conventional mining.  Our partnership with Glencore underpins our global commitment to expanding the availability of existing battery resources through recycling. Our energy-efficient recycling technologies lend us a strong differentiation from most companies and showcase our unique efforts and capabilities in extracting speciality chemicals from spent Li-ion batteries.”

Also Read: Inside Tesla's Drive To Keep Musk's Battery Promise

Lohum and Glencore share a vision to further the energy transition and recognise the need to sustainably address the growing commodities demand for Li-ion batteries. The global partnership will allow both companies to deepen their recycling expertise and support the advancement of a circular economy by supplying raw materials back into the battery supply chain. 

