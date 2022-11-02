Renon India Launches Swappable Battery Platform Alpha For Electric Two-Wheelers

Surat-based energy storage company, Renon India has launched its new smart swappable battery platform called 'Alpha' built specifically for high-performance electric two-wheelers. The new Alpha platform uses a 2.01 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with NMC chemistry and a voltage of 50.4 volt. The company says the same can be extended to an LFP chemistry with the same footprint. The Alpha platform uses multiple patented technologies from cell interconnects to cell circuits.

Aditya Vikram, MD and CEO of Renon, said, "We are excited to introduce Alpha, our unique battery pack solution to strengthen India's EV journey. We aim to keep on disrupting the storage industry with revolutionary technology that enables this transformation in a cost-effective and sustainable way."

The Alpha battery platform will be using Renon's in-house developed battery management system and telematics hardware. It is designed to be compatible with most existing swapping solutions, the company said in a statement.

Renon says the battery has a three-layer safety net for thermal runaway events with phase change material. The Alpha batteries come with a smart configurable battery management system, accurate SOC and SOH algorithms for range estimation, and CAN 2.0 communication. The battery maker says these systems help make the batteries reliable and safe, built to withstand Indian driving conditions.

Established in 2019, Renon India already retails the Groot lithium-ion battery pack for low and medium-speed electric vehicles. These battery packs have a nominal voltage of 57.6 V and a rated energy of 2.04 kWh. The Groot batteries come with a smart configurable battery management system, along with a display for SOC and SOH algorithms.

Renon India expects to achieve a 350+ MWh manufacturing line capacity milestone in the near future with a production capacity of over 3,000 battery packs per month. The company aims to clock about Rs. 40 crore in revenue by the end of this fiscal (FY2023).