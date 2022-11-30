Goa Tourism Department Cites To Disallow India Bike Week 2022 Claiming Issues In Permissions

The Goa Tourism Department has asked the district collector of North Goa to not permit the organisers of India Bike Week to host the 8th iteration of the festival later this week. The Tourism Department said that the festival was ‘illegal’, and therefore shouldn't be allowed to commence. Further, the Tourism department has also asked the Anjuna Police to intervene and not allow the organisers to conduct the event.

carandbike reached out to the organisers of IBW regarding the same, and the organisers said that they missed applying for permission under the tourism board's empowered committee, which came into existence in August 2022, just 4 months before the event. The organisers also stated that they're doing all things necessary to get the permission ahead of the event, and there was no other issue with the commencement of the event. The organisers are positive that the event will go ahead as planned.

India’s biggest motorcycle festival, the India Bike Week (IBW) returns to Goa this year, after a three-year gap. Last held in Goa in 2019, IBW was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, while the 2021 edition was held in Lonavala, Maharashtra. This will be the 8th edition of the India Bike Week, with the first edition being held in 2013. This year’s IBW will be held on December 2 and 3, 2022.