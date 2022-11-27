India Bike Week 2022: What To Look Out For

India Bike Week - Asia's largest bike festival - is all set to return to Goa in 2022, and it has multiple attractions to make it more engaging than ever. Last held in Goa in 2019, IBW was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, while the 2021 edition was held in Lonavala, Maharashtra. This year’s IBW will be held on December 2 and 3, 2022, and here are the top things that you can look out for at IBW 2022:

Races:

IBW 2022 is set to have five different race tracks, with races scheduled for multiple different categories. IBW is co-hosting a Hill Climb event in partnership with tyre manufacturer CEAT, which is a time trial event. IBW will also be home to a flat track - a dirt oval for bikers to drift - and a Mud Rush event. There's also the ‘Adventure Flow Track’, which is an obstacle course designed for ADVs, and the ‘Dirt Dash’ event, which will be a proper dirt race.

For those who want to learn a few skills, there is a variety of track sessions to sign up for as well. Vishakh from BAR Academy will conduct hour long Enduro sessions to master the hill trail, while Nelly from ProDirt Adventure, Motofarm & FMAE Motopark will coach people on 3 other tracks – Adventure Track, Flow track and the Dirt Dash for Moto Cross and dirt enthusiasts.

Rides:

IBW is also hosting Sunday morning rides across 30 cities across India, with the idea of meeting like-minded people over a short breakfast ride. Named the ‘Chai Pakoda Rides’, the rides are warm up events before the ride to Goa. Post that is the Ride to IBW, where big motorcycle brands like KTM, BMW Motorrad, Harley-Davidson, and more are hosting rides that all converge in Goa.

Ladakh Tent:

The Ladakh Tent will be a cosy corner featuring the Rodcast Tent, Beer Garden, Jameson Black Barrel Bar, a vinyl collection, singer-songwriters, and Open Mic sessions from the community. For the first time, Shirshendu Banerjee (Shandy) - who is India’s only International Award Winning podcaster on motorcycling (The Biker Radio Rodcast) - will also record live at IBW 2022. People and institutions who have built the subculture of motorcycling over the last 2 decades will host conversations with biker cafes, the original motorcycling clubs and adventure bike trip organisers.

People:

India Bike Week will host many people who will share their uniquely individual stories. Jameson Connect at Howling Dog Bar will feature a Motography Show by riders followed by a Mod Bike Show. People like Murtaza Junaid, Yogi Chabaria, Marco Rosetto (Founder Mini GP India), Shardul Sharma (India’s first participant to the Red Bull Romaniacs) and others will also come together to share their stories, experiences & passion for riding. Artists can also get a chance to showcase their art or collaborate to co-create merchandise for IBW.

Music:

Music lovers won’t be disappointed with this year’s performances. The artist line-up is Lagori & Teri Miko as headline acts, Easy Wanderlings & DJ Mojo Jo Jo on the Main Stage, DJ Unnayaana & Uday Benegal for Ladakh Tent and DJ Ayesha Pramanik for the Jameson Howling Dog Bar. IBW 2022 will also host Red Bull’s freestyle performers like rappers, MCs, BMX stunters and break dancers.