India Bike Week 2022 To Be Held In Goa On December 2 & 3 As Planned

The organisers of India Bike Week 2022 have confirmed that the motorcycling festival will be held in Goa, on December 2 and 3, 2022 as planned. The announcement follows a recent report about the Goa Tourism Department asking the district collector of North Goa to not permit the organisers of IBW to host the festival for failing to obtain the necessary permission. Incidentally, IBW's organisers missed applying for permission under the tourism board's empowered committee, which came into existence in August 2022, just 4 months before the event. However, the necessary permissions have been obtained now, and the event will go ahead as planned.

Also Read: Goa Tourism Department Cites To Disallow India Bike Week 2022 Claiming Issues In Permissions

In a statement released by IBW organisers, the events official spokesperson said, “The India Bike Week 2022 is all set to kick start on December 2, as planned at Vagator, Goa. We thank Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Minister for Tourism, IT and Printing & Stationery - Govt. of Goa, Shri Rohan Khaunte and all the concerned authorities for ensuring the continued success of the event.”

The organisers of IBW 2022 have obtained all necessary permissions to hold the event in Vagator, Goa, on December 2 and 3, 2022.

Also Read: India Bike Week 2022: What To Look Out For

India’s biggest motorcycle festival, the India Bike Week (IBW) returns to Goa this year, after a three-year gap. Last held in Goa in 2019, IBW was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, while the 2021 edition was held in Lonavala, Maharashtra. This will be the 8th edition of the India Bike Week, while the first edition was held back in 2013.

Also Read: India Bike Week Returns To Goa For 2022; Will Be Held In First Week Of December

The organisers have said that the 8th edition of India Bike Week will be bigger than ever, and it will see a host of activities like 5 different race tracks, Biker’s Mart (Indoor and Outdoor Expo), Big Trip sessions, Ladakh Tent, 3 stages and the Club Village.