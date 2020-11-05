Harley-Davidson Announces Serial 1 E-Bike

Harley-Davidson will get into the electric assisted bicycle market by announcing the Harley-Davidson Serial 1 premium e-bike which will form the first model of a new brand of e-bikes. The Serial 1 has styling reminiscent of Harley-Davidson board racers in the brand's post-war history. The Serial 1 name is a nostalgic reference to the first "Serial Number One" Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1903. The classic lines of the Serial 1 e-bike with white tyres make it look almost like a classic motorcycle.

The bike seems to pack a mid-drive motor with a belt drive system, while the battery and the LED lights are integrated in the frame.

"When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever. Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson's founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 eBicycle," said Aaron Frank, Brand Director, Serial 1 Cycle Company.

The authentic look of the Serial 1 is accentuated further by the extensive use of nickel plating, with the handlebars, chain wheels, levers, and crank all getting a layer of reto-looking nickel. Harley-Davidson has not revealed specifications of the Serial 1, although more information is expected soon. The bike seems to pack a mid-drive motor with a belt drive system, while the battery and the LED lights are integrated in the frame. There are disc brakes at both ends and a stylish gloss-black paint scheme.

The Serial 1 e-bike will mark Harley-Davidson's entry into the pedal-assisted bicycle market

The new Serial 1 brand from Harley-Davidson will mark the brand's entry into the pedal-assisted bicycle market. The new Harley-Davidson Serial 1 e-bike is expected to be launched in March 2021 and will be offered under the Serial 1 Cycle brand, which Harley-Davidson has founded to enter the e-mobility business. Harley-Davidson already has a full-size electric cruiser in the Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

