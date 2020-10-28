New Cars and Bikes in India
Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle On Europe Tour Ahead Of 2021 Launch

Harley-Davidson will be launching its new Pan America adventure motorcycle next year but before that, a prototype (supposedly) is being showcased in Harley showrooms across Europe to gauge customer reaction before market launch.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be globally launched in Q1 2021 expand View Photos
The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be globally launched in Q1 2021

  • Harley is showcasing the Pan America at dealerships across Europe
  • The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be launched in Q1 2021
  • It is the first ever adventure bike from Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson will launch the Pan America adventure bike next year, but before the motorcycle goes on sale, a prototype or so Harley says, is being showcased in the company's showrooms across Europe. The idea is to gauge customer reaction and possibly get some bookings for the motorcycle as well. The Pan America is Harley-Davidson's first foray into the adventure bike segment, and the design is somewhat different and radical from the common big ADV designs we are used to from Japanese and European manufacturers.

k2l9jvts

(These look to be the final production version of the Harley-Davidson Pan America)

The Pan America gets a DOHC 60-degree, liquid-cooled V-twin engine, which has a balancer shaft to keep vibrations in check. The engine has claimed output of 145 bhp of max power and 122 Nm of peak torque. Other features include cruise control, Brembo brakes, adjustable windscreen, a big TFT instrument console, smartphone connectivity, heated grips and electronic suspension with some degree of adjustability. The brakes have been developed in collaboration with Brembo, to create a new radial Monobloc four-piston caliper that Harley says, 'complements the personality of the bike'. For tyres, Harley-Davidson has worked closely with Michelin to develop co-branded tyres which are wrapped around spoked rims.

Présentation de la PAN AMERICA aujourd'hui en avant-première chez H-D Paris Bastille !! ???????? . . #harleydavidson_paris_bastille #harleydavidson #panamerica #adventuretouring #trail #new #prototype

Newsbeep

A post shared by ATS (@harleydavidson_paris_bastille) on

0 Comments

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers by volume, have announced a new partnership for the India market. Under the new partnership and distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and also sell parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India. According to a press statement, as part of a new Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

