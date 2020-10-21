Harley-Davidson LiveWire Recalled In The US

Harley-Davidson has issued a recall on the 2020 Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle due to a potential software problem which could cause the motorcycle to unexpectedly shut down. The problem some riders are facing is that the 2020 LiveWire us unexpectedly shutting down, and others are not able to turn the vehicle back on after initial shut-off. According to recall documents filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Harley-Davidson estimates that only 1 per cent of the 1,000 bikes being recalled may be affected by the issue.

(The H-D LiveWire has a range of 235 kilometres in the city and it will be charged fully overnight)

The issue apparently comes from the On-Board Charging (OBC) System's software that could cause the LiveWire's electric powertrain to shut down. In some cases, the rider could possibly see the Traction Control, ABS and Failure Indicator icons light up on the display as a warning sign that the engine is shutting down. The shutdown sequence and power loss can also happen without any warning. In case of an electric powertrain shutdown, the user may not be able to restart the bike once again. And even if they do manage to restart the bike, there's a risk the system will shut down again, resulting in a sudden loss of power which can present a hazard if the user is commuting with the RideWire when the failure happens.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire is the first electric Harley-Davidson motorcycle

The recall has begun on October 19, 2020 and owners of the affected bikes will be notified by mail between October 22 and 29. The owners of the affected bikes will be invited to make an appointment with their Harley-Davidson dealer to have their bike's software updated free of charge. For those who do not wish to ride the bike or arrange transportation, Harley-Davidson will offer free pick and drop facilities.

