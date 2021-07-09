Harley-Davidson LiveWire ONE Launched At Much Lower Price

Harley-Davidson has announced the launch of its first electric motorcycle under the all-electric brand LiveWire. The LiveWire ONE as the electric motorcycle is called, has been listed at a much lower price tag of $ 21,999 (approximately Rs. 16.42 lakh), than the price of the original LiveWire announced two years ago, of $ 29,799 (approximately Rs. 22.24 lakh). While Harley-Davidson mentions that the LiveWire ONE comes with "evolved software and hardware," details of the changes have not been announced. Also offered in the LiveWire ONE are more colours than before.

The LiveWire ONE introduced in several colour options, including black, and white

"As part of The Hardwire Strategy, we made a commitment that Harley-Davidson would lead in electric. We recognized the pioneering spirit and brand value in LiveWire for our community and took the decision to evolve the original LiveWire motorcycle into a dedicated EV brand. Today's LiveWire ONE builds on the DNA of Harley-Davidson but with the electric focus and ambition of the new LiveWire brand. Harley-Davidson and LiveWire will continue to rewrite the motorcycle rulebook and we are excited about this next chapter in our legacy," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

The Revelation powertrain used in the LiveWire ONE

The LiveWire ONE comes with four pre-set ride modes, Road, Rain, Range and Sport, with throttle response, power and regenerative braking optimised for each mode. The traction control system can also be refined according to individual rider requirements, with three settings, Low, Medium and High. The Revelation powertrain offers constant acceleration from 0, producing 75 kW (100 bhp) from the electric motor and 117 Nm of torque. The battery provides 235 km of city range, over 150 km of combined stop-and-go usage, and over 110 km of highway range.

The LiveWire ONE won't come with any Harley-Davidson branding on its bodywork

A six-axis inertaial measurement unit (IMU) constantly monitors direction changes of the LiveWire ONE, and measures and anticipates dynamic changes, and powers the cornering-enhanced ABS and traction control systems. Drag-Torque Slip Control (DSCS) manages rear-wheel slip and prevents rear-wheel lock when using regenerative braking.

On a conventional 110 v home wall socket, the LiveWire ONE can be charged 100 per cent in 11 hours, while with a DC Fast Charger, it can be 100 per cent charged in just one hour. Performance is claimed with acceleration timings of 0 to 97 kmph in just 3 seconds, and 100 to 130 kmph acceleration in 1.9 seconds, with a top speed of 180 kmph. The LiveWire ONE doesn't seem to have any Harley-Davidson branding at all, and instead has LiveWire branding all over the bodywork. The ONE can be ordered online in the US. So far, Harley-Davidson has not announced any plans of introducing the LiveWire ONE in India.