Harley-Davidson Will Assess LiveWire For India Next Year

Harley-Davidson India, with its new business plan in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp is non-committal about the American brand's electric plans in India. When contacted, Harley-Davidson India did not respond to carandbike, but a source close to the Harley-Davidson, Hero MotoCorp collaboration revealed to carandbike that there are no India plans yet for the LiveWire. Harley-Davidson has announced its plans to launch the LiveWire as a standalone all-electric motorcycle brand, instead of just one electric motorcycle. The H-D LiveWire was unveiled as the brand's first-ever electric motorcycle, but now the LiveWire brand will be used as a separate all-electric vertical with more products under the name to follow.

"For India, there are no plans as yet for the LiveWire. We will assess the situation and the India market next year, and a decision will be taken then, based on feasibility. Right now, that is not the focus area really, and it's still under evaluation," the source close to the Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp collaboration disclosed to carandbike.

The Harley-Davidson LiveWire production model was unveiled in 2018, and Harley-Davidson India even showcased the bike in India. But even then, the brand said there are no definite plans to introduce the LiveWire in India, and it was showcased to demonstrate the American brand's electric product line capability. The production model LiveWire is based on the Project LiveWire concept, which was first unveiled in 2014.

With increasing focus on electric mobility, even now, and expected to grow considerably in the future, Harley-Davidson seems to be focussed on developing its own range of electric two-wheelers, to be now clubbed under the new LiveWire vertical. For India though, there's still sometime for the brand to re-establish itself, after the company ceased manufacturing operations last year, and changed the business model in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp.

Under that collaboration, Hero is looking after Harley-Davidson's sales and service operations in India, and in the next few years, is expected to manufacture small displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well, targeted specifically for emerging markets like India and South East Asia. So far, Harley-Davidson's electric plans for India seem like a long shot, and will likely only happen after the brand consolidates its current business operations in the world's largest motorcycle market.

